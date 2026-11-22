Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi criticised PM Modi's remarks on corporate wages, jobs.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS on Sunday, accusing them of having little understanding of India’s spiritual and religious traditions. In posts on X, Gandhi shared an image of the Ardhanarishwar sculpture at the Elephanta Caves and criticised what he described as fear, anger and hatred among supporters of the two organisations.

Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On Spirituality

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: “The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions.”

The picture was accompanied by the caption: “Ardhanareshwar - Shiva merged with Parvati, Elephanta Caves”.

The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions. https://t.co/CrJxkEXNgI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2026

In another post, the Congress leader spoke about what he described as fear, anger and hatred among BJP and RSS supporters, claiming that these emotions prevent them from experiencing and expressing love.

“Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love,” he wrote.

Gandhi added that he considered it his duty to help them break free from these emotions.

“As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” he said.

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Rahul Gandhi’s Attack On PM Modi

The latest remarks came a day after Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments on corporate leaders, wages and job creation at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) centenary convention.

Gandhi described the Prime Minister’s remarks as a “confession” of his government’s economic policy failures. He alleged that the government’s policies had encouraged monopolies while weakening sectors responsible for generating employment, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Yesterday, Modi ji was taunting industrialists: ‘We cut taxes, yet you neither raised wages nor created jobs.’ Modi ji, these aren't accusations against them-they're your own confession,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

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