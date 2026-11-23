Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Body language expert analyzed Manish Goel's behaviour.

Expert noted incongruence; relaxed posture didn't match verbal intensity.

Analysis occurred before Manish exited, Salman questioned his reaction.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Manish Goel’s heated reaction to Qazi’s ‘professor’ remark came under scrutiny after body language expert Kanan Tandi analysed the confrontation on Salman Khan’s show. She suggested that Manish’s anger appeared performative, while also pointing out signs of annoyance and emotional discomfort.

The assessment came during Weekend Ka Vaar, right before Manish exited the Bigg Boss 20 house after requesting to leave due to health concerns. Before his exit, however, his clash with Qazi over the ‘professor’ remark became a topic of discussion on the show, with several housemates weighing in on the controversy.

During the latest episode, Salman Khan invited body language expert Kanan Tandi to analyse the behaviour of contestants through selected clips. One of the videos featured the heated exchange between Manish and Qazi, which had sparked considerable debate inside the house.

Manish Goel’s Anger Appeared ‘Performative’

Analysing Manish’s reaction, Kanan observed that his posture remained relaxed despite his raised voice. She suggested that his behaviour reflected annoyance rather than outright anger, arguing that his body language did not entirely match the intensity of his verbal reaction.

She said, “Manish is sitting with a very relaxed posture, although his pitch is high. A high pitch is often perceived as anger. Had he been genuinely angry, he would have got up and maintained eye contact, which was missing here. This points to annoyance rather than anger. He is shouting while remaining seated and appears upset about the perception being created around his personality. He seems particularly annoyed by the use of words like ‘Professor’ and ‘Sajjan’.”

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When Salman asked whether the remark could have triggered some past trauma, Kanan said it was possible. The host then explained that Manish and Qazi had been at loggerheads over the words and had continued trying to resolve the issue. He also pointed out that Manish had been relatively quiet throughout the season and might be concerned about how his personality was being perceived outside the house.

Kanan agreed with the observation, suggesting that Manish could be particularly sensitive about the image being formed of him on the show.

Salman also questioned whether Manish’s reaction appeared performative, especially given how strongly he responded to being called a professor. He suggested that Manish knew Qazi would continue using the term, yet chose to react repeatedly to it.

Expert Spots Incongruence In Manish’s Body Language

Further analysing the confrontation, Kanan pointed out what she described as an incongruence between Manish’s words and his body language. According to her, his aggression appeared to build gradually, which she associated with performative behaviour.

She said, “I also feel there is some incongruence. This means that you are saying something, but your body language doesn’t match it. Also, the aggression level rises very slowly. In performative body language, you feel very slowly that you have to appear more angry.”

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She then turned her attention to Qazi’s behaviour during the exchange, noting that he used open-hand gestures while speaking. “He is talking with open-hand gestures… Open-hand gestures mean honesty and respect. But when Manish raised his voice, Qazi did the same. Here, emotional immaturity is being seen.”

The discussion also touched upon Manish’s statement, “I’m a good-looking guy,” which came up during the argument. When Salman asked Kanan about the remark, she suggested that Manish might associate professors and teachers with a certain image and may not consider the profession compatible with being perceived as attractive.



