Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshit Rana exchanged words with Pakistan A batsmen.

He aggressively sent off Shamyl Hussain after a catch.

Moqim reacted aggressively to Rana's dismissal for a duck.

India A vs Pakistan A clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 was packed with on-field tension, and Harshit Rana found himself at the heart of the drama. After exchanging words with Pakistan A players during the first innings, the Indian fast bowler became the target of an animated reaction when he returned to the field with the bat. The verbal battles had started while Pakistan A were batting, with Rana getting involved in confrontations with the opposition's batsmen.

His most noticeable exchange came with Shamyl Hussain, whom he sent off in an aggressive fashion after completing a catch off Ayush Badoni's bowling. However, the drama was far from over.

Moqim's Reaction As Harshit Rana Walked Back

-PAKISTANI PLAYERS GIVING AGGRESSIVE SEND OFF TO HARSHIT RANA!!! #indvspak pic.twitter.com/1LVST0dUnr — Krishna (@Krishxnaa01) November 22, 2026

Harshit Rana's stay with the bat ended without scoring, as he was dismissed for a duck in the 45th over.

While he was heading towards the dressing room, Moqim appeared to make an aggressive remark in his direction.

Check Out || WATCH: Harshit Rana’s Explosive Send-Off To Pakistan Batsman In Rising Stars Asia Cup Clash

The Pakistan spinner's reaction seemed to escalate the situation, with a teammate stepping in to hold him back as Rana walked off.

The match's result went Pakistan A's way. They secured a 48-run victory over India A in their Group B encounter, handing their arch-rivals a defeat in the Rising Stars tournament.

Rana's Fiery Spell Sparked Exchanges With Pakistan A

Harshit Rana had made his presence felt through his aggressive approach, showing little hesitation in getting involved in verbal exchanges with the Pakistan A batsmen.

His send-off to Hussain added another flashpoint to an already heated contest between the two sides.

With emotions running high, the Indian pacer later had to face the opposition's aggression from the other end of the pitch.

This time, it was Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim who appeared to have a message for him.