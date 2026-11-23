Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri for unsafe packaged water.

Sample exceeded bromate limits; later found to contain PAHs.

Referral lab confirmed unsafety, leading to legal prosecution.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found unsafe during regulatory testing.

In a social media post on Sunday, the food regulator said the sample, collected from the company's premises, did not meet the prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The sample was categorised as packaged drinking water other than mineral water and was sent for further examination after the company challenged the initial findings.

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Referral Laboratory Also Declares Bisleri Water Sample Unsafe

According to FSSAI, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory following an appeal by the company. The laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The regulator said the laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Based on these findings, FSSAI granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the law.

…Recent inspections and compliance verifications have led to immediate enforcement actions against various FBOs. #FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction 2(2) https://t.co/KNtqHyIED0 — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) November 22, 2026

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FSSAI Steps Up Enforcement Against Food Businesses

The action against Bisleri comes amid an intensified enforcement drive by FSSAI against food business operators and e-commerce companies during the current calendar year.

The regulator has also taken action against manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages as part of its enforcement efforts.

(With PTI inputs)