Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police blocked YS Sharmila from entering Yelahanka disputed property.

Court order cited prevented her access to the Bengaluru premises.

Dispute stems from her daughter's wedding at the Yelahanka palace.

Brother YS Jagan objected to the large wedding on residential premises.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila was stopped by Karnataka Police on Sunday while attempting to travel to the disputed family property in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The police cited a court order that prohibits her from entering the premises.

Sharmila arrived at Bengaluru airport in the evening with her mother, YS Vijayamma, son Raja Reddy and daughter-in-law Priya Atloori. According to a close aide, police personnel intercepted the group shortly after they left the airport and advised Sharmila to comply with the court's directions.

"As soon as they came out of the airport, Bengaluru police stopped them from going towards Yelahanka. The police advised Sharmila to follow the court's directions," the aide said.

Police Divert Sharmila's Convoy Towards Bengaluru City

Police stopped the vehicles near Air Force Cross and did not allow the convoy to take the road leading to Yelahanka. The vehicles were subsequently diverted towards Bengaluru city.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly show police personnel asking Sharmila not to proceed towards Yelahanka Palace. Sharmila is also seen arguing with the officers over the restrictions.

She questioned why she was being prevented from visiting what she described as her own house and maintained that there was nothing wrong with going to the palace.

The incident led to a heated argument, and videos of the confrontation have since gone viral on social media.

In a video, Sharmila was seen saying, "What is wrong with going to my own house? Why are you stopping me?"

మేడం కోర్టు ఆర్డ‌ర్స్ ఉన్నాయ్‌.. వెళ్లొద్దు' వైఎస్ కుటుంబానికి సంబంధించిన ఆస్తి వివాదం పూర్తిగా కుటుంబ, న్యాయపరమైన అంశం. కోర్టు ఆదేశాలను ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ గౌరవించాలి. బెంగళూరులో యలహంక నివాసానికి వెళ్లేందుకు ప్రయత్నించిన షర్మిల గారిని పోలీసులు అడ్డుకున్నారు చట్టం ముందు అందరూ సమానమే.. న్యాయస్థానాల నిర్ణయమే అంతిమం! #YSRCP #YSJagan #YSSharmila #Bengaluru — 𝐒ree Latha Reddy KAALAVA (@SreeLathaReddyK) November 22, 2026

A close aide said that despite her objections, police did not allow the group to proceed towards Yelahanka. Sharmila subsequently went to a private hotel in the city.

Police had made security arrangements in anticipation of Sharmila's arrival in Bengaluru. A large number of personnel were deployed near the airport and Yelahanka Palace to prevent any attempt to enter the property.

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Dispute Over Daughter's Wedding At Centre Of Family Row

The latest development comes amid a dispute involving Sharmila and her brother, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over the proposed wedding of her daughter, YS Anjali Reddy.

Anjali is scheduled to marry NRI doctor Somala Raghurami Reddy on November 25 at Yelahanka Palace. Jagan has objected to the wedding being held at the property.

In a letter dated October 9, he conveyed his concerns to Sharmila, arguing that a large wedding would lead to considerable movement of people within the residential premises. He cited the presence of guests, catering staff, decorators, photographers, videographers and event management teams as factors behind his objection.

The family disagreement has brought the ownership and access dispute surrounding the Yelahanka property into focus, with police citing a court order to prevent Sharmila from entering the premises.