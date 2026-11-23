Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warns Iran of new strikes if diplomacy fails.

He also dared Iran to challenge the US naval blockade.

Iran's FM offers Hormuz reopening if US accepts conditions.

IRGC claimed striking US Patriot radars in Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump has warned that he is "inclined" to order fresh military strikes against Iran after the New Year if diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement, while accusing Tehran of using negotiations to delay progress and continuing to escalate tensions.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said Iranian negotiators had become more aggressive since the US elections and dismissed their approach to diplomacy. He described Iranian officials as "professional tap dancers", alleging that they continued talking without making meaningful progress.

"They’re more aggressive now than before the election," Trump said.

"They talk all the time, all they do is talk, but it’s all b------," he added.

His remarks come amid an ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports and heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also indicated that exchanges of strikes between American and Iranian forces could continue.

Trump Dares Iran To Challenge US Naval Blockade

Trump issued a warning to Tehran over the possibility of Iranian forces attempting to challenge the US naval blockade.

"I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy," he said, responding to a question about whether Iran might test the blockade.

The comments came as tensions continued over maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, a key issue in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

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Trump Urges Anti-Government Protesters In Iran To Continue Demonstrations

Trump also commented on renewed anti-government demonstrations reported in several Iranian cities. Asked about the protests, he directly encouraged those participating in the demonstrations to continue.

"Keep protesting," he said.

The remarks add to the US President's public messaging towards Iran as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military and economic pressure.

Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Can Reopen If US Accepts Conditions

A day before Trump's latest comments, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said reopening the Strait of Hormuz would not be difficult if Washington accepted reasonable conditions in accordance with international law.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, as reported by Al Jazeera, Araghchi said the crisis could only be resolved if the US acknowledged its mistakes and honoured its previous commitments.

He also called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Gaza, which he described as a “silent genocide”, Al Jazeera reported.

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IRGC Claims Strikes On US Patriot Radars In Bahrain

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radars at military bases in Bahrain.

In a statement broadcast by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted US military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases.

The force claimed the operation was retaliation for alleged repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, as well as an attack on a radar installation on Iran's Hengam Island.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB also released footage it claimed showed the operation. Al Jazeera reported that it could not independently verify the footage.