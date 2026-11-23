Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth, MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar attended couple's Chennai reception.

Couple previously held self-respect wedding ceremony in Greece.

Kavya Maran daughter of Kalanithi Maran; CM attended.

Rajinikanth, MS Dhoni, Ajith Kumar and Muttiah Muralitharan were among the prominent personalities who attended the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Chennai. The grand reception followed the couple’s wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11, which was attended by several notable personalities from the film and political circles.

The couple opted for a self-respect wedding, conducted without a priest or traditional mantras. However, they exchanged garlands and chains as part of the ceremony.

Rajinikanth, MS Dhoni Attend Anirudh-Kavya’s Reception

Pictures from the wedding reception have been making the rounds on social media. One of the viral photographs features MS Dhoni, Rajinikanth and Sakshi Dhoni posing together, while another captures Dhoni and the superstar sharing a frame. A separate picture shows actor Ajith Kumar interacting with the newlyweds.

Tamil Nadu | Actor Ajith Kumar, Superstar Rajinikanth, former India captain MS Dhoni, former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, along with others, attend the second day of the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in Chennai (Pic Source: Kalanidhi Maran Team) — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Anirudh and Kavya’s Reception Outfits

Kavya Maran looked elegant in an off-shoulder white gown featuring a figure-hugging silhouette and intricate floral embellishments. She accessorised her outfit with a statement diamond necklace and styled her hair in soft waves. Anirudh opted for a white tailored blazer paired with a deep-neck black shirt and matching trousers.

ALSO READ| ‘Bigg Boss 20’: Manish Goel Faked His Anger Over Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Professor’ Remark, Expert Tells Salman Khan



The reception was held at ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Chennai, on Saturday. Several celebrities and political figures attended the celebration, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Following the reception, MK Stalin shared glimpses of the event on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Alongside the pictures, he penned a note thanking the guests for blessing the couple.

He wrote, “My thanks to all the well-wishers—political leaders, friends from the arts world, media professionals, entrepreneurs and others—who accepted my invitation and came to bless the wedding reception of Kaviya and Anirudh, my granddaughter, the great-granddaughter of Kalaignar, the scholar of the three forms of Tamil, the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, and the beloved daughter of Kaveri and Kalanidhi Maran.”

About Anirudh And Kavya

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most prominent music composers in the Tamil film industry. Over the years, he has delivered soundtracks for several popular films, including Jawan, Leo, Jailer and Vikram. He rose to fame with his debut song, ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, from the 2012 film 3. The track became a global sensation, earning him widespread recognition beyond the Tamil music industry.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks On Economy, Calls Congress 'Mahila Virodhi'



Throughout his career, Anirudh has won several accolades, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards.

Kavya Maran serves as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group. She is the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, who founded the media and entertainment conglomerate.