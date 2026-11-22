Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan minister urges evidence-based terrorism discussions during India visit.

Malik calls for a common platform to share terrorism evidence.

Pakistan also victimized; collective action needed to combat terrorism.

Pakistan minister Musadik Malik has called for evidence-based discussions on terrorism during his visit to India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. His remarks come amid strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Malik said the entire region was affected by terrorism and called for countries to share evidence through a common platform.

Malik Calls For Common Platform

Speaking to the media, Malik said any discussion on terrorism should be backed by evidence. He claimed that Pakistan had also suffered significant casualties due to terrorist attacks, saying that thousands of people in the country had fallen victim to terrorism.

“I said yesterday as well that whenever we discuss this issue, it should be based on evidence. I believe the entire region is affected by it. I have not come here to discuss this. Thousands of people in our country have been victims of terrorism. People are losing their lives every day. The only solution is for all of us to bring forward the evidence and share it with one another,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On terrorism, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "Any discussion on this matter must be based on evidence. My wish—given that the entire region has been engulfed by this—is that we address it collectively. I told you yesterday—though I didn't come here specifically to discuss these issues—that thousands of our people have fallen victim to extremism and terrorism, and we are focused on protecting our own citizens...There is only one way to resolve this: we must transparently present all the evidence—all the facts—to one another. We should create a forum where this evidence can be brought to light, and every issue can be addressed based on that foundation. As I said earlier, the entire region is caught in this crisis...If anyone has a stake in addressing terrorism, it is us—more than anyone else. That is why we want everything to be brought to light based on evidence, so that we can all work together to confront this terrorism and bring it to an end..." — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

The Pakistani minister also called for a common forum where countries could present evidence and work towards resolving issues on that basis.

He added that the entire region was grappling with terrorism and claimed that Pakistan had a greater interest than anyone else in finding a solution to the problem.

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India-Pakistan Tensions

Malik's visit comes amid continued tensions between India and Pakistan following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. His visit marks the first time a Pakistani minister has travelled to India since the attack.

Addressing a session on ‘Civilisational and Cultural Expressions’, chaired by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Malik also spoke about the importance of dialogue amid differences.

“Dialogue takes place between different identities and diversities, and we have come here for precisely that purpose,” he said.

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