Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Reddy invited Prabhas to join drug-free India initiative.

Prabhas agreed, leveraging his appeal to inspire youth.

Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat scheduled November 25-27.

Collective effort vital for drug-free India by 2029.

Actor Prabhas has extended his support to the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign after Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy met him in Hyderabad on Sunday. The minister invited the actor to participate in the upcoming 'Hyderabad Walks - Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative, which aims to raise awareness about drug abuse and encourage people to work towards a drug-free society.

G Kishan Reddy Seeks Prabhas' Support For Drug-Free India Campaign

During the meeting, Kishan Reddy talked about the influence that film personalities can have, particularly among young people. He said Prabhas enjoys a wide fan following and that his appeal could encourage the younger generation to take a stronger stand against substance abuse.

The fight against drugs needs all of us to come together. Glad to have met actor Shri Prabhas Garu in Hyderabad today and to have invited him to join ‘Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat’. His support for this movement will help inspire millions of fans, particularly young people, to stand up against drug abuse. On the occasion, I also presented him with the official T-shirt of the walkathon. Inspired by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’, let us bring people together and strengthen our collective resolve to build a healthier, drug-free society. Let’s make Nasha Mukt Bharat a people’s movement! 📍 Amberpet to Jubilee Hills 🗓️ 25–27 November 2026 #NashaMuktBharat #HyderabadWalksForNashaMuktBharat — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 22, 2026

The minister also stressed that tackling drug addiction cannot be left to the government alone. He called for public figures, institutions and citizens to join the effort, adding that collective participation is essential to building a drug-free India.

Prabhas responded positively to the invitation and agreed to support the campaign, which is aimed at protecting the country's future and promoting a healthier society.

The 'Rebel Star' who has won the hearts of audience Pan-India has picked his next rebellion: *It's Against drugs 🔥* Met superstar Prabhas and invited him to lead the charge in the #HyderabadWalks for #NashaMuktBharatAbhiyan. Together, we unveiled the campaign T-shirts. Walk with us in Hyderabad on 25th, 26th and 27th of November to realise Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's vision under Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @amitshah's execution for a Drug-Free India 🇮🇳 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 22, 2026

Hyderabad Walks Scheduled From November 25 To 27

The 'Hyderabad Walks - Nasha Mukt Bharat' events will take place on November 25, 26 and 27, with walks planned from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills.

Kishan Reddy said drug abuse had become a concern not only in Hyderabad but also across rural parts of Telangana. He underlined that the problem cuts across social groups and called for greater awareness in schools, workplaces and other institutions.

“The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to curbing the drug epidemic. We are moving forward with the goal of ensuring that not a single gram of drugs enters the country by 2029. Everyone, from schools to IT companies, must become aware,” the Union Minister said.

In a post on X, the minister also urged residents to take part in the campaign and make the message reach households across the city.

🚶🏻‍♂️𝐇𝐘𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐃 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐍𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐔𝐊𝐓 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐓 🚶🏻‍♀️ 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐔𝐩 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐀 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞! A stronger Hyderabad begins with a generation free from drugs. Let us come together, raise our voices and take a collective stand for a healthier future. Every step counts! I invite you all to join this movement and make the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat reach every household. 📍 Amberpet ➡️ Jubilee Hills 🗓️ 25–27 November 2026 📲 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐮𝐤𝐭 𝐘𝐮𝐯𝐚 𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞: 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝: https://t.co/gAius5S4sJ 𝐢𝐎𝐒: https://t.co/4oZ9jls8CY 📞 Helplines: Anti-Narcotics: 1933 | De-Addiction: 14446 #NashaMuktBharat #HyderabadWalks4NashaMuktBharat #NashaMuktYuva — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 22, 2026

“A stronger Hyderabad begins with a generation free from drugs. Let us come together, raise our voices and take a collective stand for a healthier future. Every step counts! I invite you all to join this movement and make the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat reach every household,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.

(With inputs from IANS)