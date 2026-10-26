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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s GF Apologises To Love Gill For 'Insensitive' Words, Says She Never Intended To Encourage Hate

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s GF Apologises To Love Gill For 'Insensitive' Words, Says She Never Intended To Encourage Hate

Kaashvi Hiranandani has apologised after questioning ScoutOp’s closeness to Love Gill during Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Following criticism from Love’s team, Kaashvi admitted her words were insensitive but did not mention Love by name.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

Kaashvi Hiranandani, girlfriend of Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOp, has apologised following her confrontation with him during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 25. She had questioned ScoutOp’s closeness to Love Gill, whom he considers his sister, and asked Love to stop giving him massages. Kaashvi also claimed that her family was uncomfortable with their bond and accused Love of manipulating ScoutOp inside the house. Her comments drew criticism from Love’s team, which accused her of character assassination on national television. In a subsequent Instagram Story, Kaashvi acknowledged that some of her remarks were insensitive.

Kaashvi Apologises After Love Gill’s Team Reacts

Following the backlash, Kaashvi took to Instagram Stories on Monday to explain her position. She said her primary intention had been to address ScoutOp and hold him accountable for what she believed were his mistakes. However, she admitted that the way she expressed her feelings could have been better and acknowledged that her comments may have hurt others involved in the situation.

ALSO READ | AR Rahman's 'Mangal Rang' Song From 'Ramayana' Faces Backlash Over Sufi And Qawwali Influences

‘Not My Place To Pass Judgements On Someone Else’s Character’

In her statement, Kaashvi reflected on her remarks and accepted that she should not have commented on another person’s intentions or character. "Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better," Kaashvi wrote.

ALSO READ | ‘Stop Pulling Another Woman Down To Save ScoutOp’: Kamya Punjabi Schools Kaashvi After Love Gill Confrontation

She also explained that the content circulating online had influenced her emotions, but said that did not justify her words. "Watching all the ‘She knows what she’s doing’, ‘it’s her strategy’ content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," she added.

 

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s GF Apologises To Love Gill For 'Insensitive' Words, Says She Never Intended To Encourage Hate

Kaashvi Says She Never Intended To Target Another Woman

Kaashvi further clarified that she had not intended to direct hatred towards another woman or encourage people to target her. She took responsibility for how her comments may have been perceived and apologised to those who felt hurt by them. However, despite the controversy centring on Love Gill, Kaashvi did not mention her by name anywhere in the apology. Her statement comes after Love’s team criticised the remarks made during the reality show's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to ScoutOp, Kaashvi and Love’s relationship dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weekend Ka Vaar Kaashvi Hiranandani ScoutOP Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill Kaashvi Apology ScoutOp Girlfriend Love Gill Controversy
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