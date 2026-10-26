Kaashvi Hiranandani, girlfriend of Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOp, has apologised following her confrontation with him during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, October 25. She had questioned ScoutOp’s closeness to Love Gill, whom he considers his sister, and asked Love to stop giving him massages. Kaashvi also claimed that her family was uncomfortable with their bond and accused Love of manipulating ScoutOp inside the house. Her comments drew criticism from Love’s team, which accused her of character assassination on national television. In a subsequent Instagram Story, Kaashvi acknowledged that some of her remarks were insensitive.

Kaashvi Apologises After Love Gill’s Team Reacts

Following the backlash, Kaashvi took to Instagram Stories on Monday to explain her position. She said her primary intention had been to address ScoutOp and hold him accountable for what she believed were his mistakes. However, she admitted that the way she expressed her feelings could have been better and acknowledged that her comments may have hurt others involved in the situation.

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‘Not My Place To Pass Judgements On Someone Else’s Character’

In her statement, Kaashvi reflected on her remarks and accepted that she should not have commented on another person’s intentions or character. "Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better," Kaashvi wrote.

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She also explained that the content circulating online had influenced her emotions, but said that did not justify her words. "Watching all the ‘She knows what she’s doing’, ‘it’s her strategy’ content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," she added.

Kaashvi Says She Never Intended To Target Another Woman

Kaashvi further clarified that she had not intended to direct hatred towards another woman or encourage people to target her. She took responsibility for how her comments may have been perceived and apologised to those who felt hurt by them. However, despite the controversy centring on Love Gill, Kaashvi did not mention her by name anywhere in the apology. Her statement comes after Love’s team criticised the remarks made during the reality show's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to ScoutOp, Kaashvi and Love’s relationship dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.