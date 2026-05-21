Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Scripts, Banksy Art, And Personal Belongings Set For Charity Auction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matthew Perry's personal items, including scripts and art, are up for auction.

Over 130 items from his life and career are featured in the sale.

Proceeds will benefit the Matthew Perry Foundation for addiction recovery.

The auction includes valuable Banksy artworks and 'Friends' memorabilia.

Nearly three years after the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, a personal collection of his belongings is heading to auction in the United States.

From signed scripts of the iconic sitcom Friends to valuable artwork by Banksy, the sale features more than 130 items connected to the late actor, whose portrayal of Chandler Bing made him one of television’s most recognisable stars. Proceeds from the auction will support the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation focused on helping people struggling with addiction.

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Rare Memorabilia From Perry’s Career And Personal Life

Matthew Perry memorabilia goes under the hammer pic.twitter.com/x6NXDh0CEX — CarolAniston (@jenanistoworld) May 20, 2026

The rare auction includes several pieces tied directly to Perry's time on "Friends," including scripts from both the pilot episode in 1994 and the show's final episode in 2004. The front pages were signed by co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Among the standout items is Perry’s cherished Memorigin watch featuring a Batman emblem. The collection also contains childhood keepsakes, jewellery, guitars, clothing and his personal VHS and DVD sets of “Friends.”

Roberta Kramer of Heritage Auctions, which is managing the sale, described the collection as deeply personal.

"It's a combination of all kinds of things from the actor's lifetime," she said.

Banksy Paintings Expected To Draw Major Interest

Two artworks by Banksy are also expected to attract strong bids during the auction. One of them, “Girl with Balloon,” is estimated to fetch around USD 800,000, while another piece titled “Nola (Grey Rain)” carries an estimated value of more than USD 40,000.

Auction organisers believe the overall sale could generate close to USD 1 million for the foundation.

Kramer said Perry had hoped to use his own experiences to help others facing addiction struggles.

"We know that he would be happy that all of his things went to help the mission of the foundation."

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Matthew Perry Death Case

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 after being found unresponsive in his jacuzzi. A coroner later ruled that the “17 Again” actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” while drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were also listed as contributing factors.

The investigation into Perry’s death led to multiple criminal charges connected to ketamine distribution. Six people have since been convicted in relation to the case, including Jasveen Sangha, often referred to as the “Ketamine Queen,” who received a 15-year federal prison sentence for operating a drug trafficking business and supplying Perry’s fatal dose.

Other individuals sentenced include Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, drug counsellor Erik Fleming, Dr Mark Chavez and Dr Salvador Plasencia.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Dallas and online on June 5, with proceeds going towards addiction recovery and awareness efforts through the Matthew Perry Foundation.