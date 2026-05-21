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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Brushes Aside Hinduja Hospital Incident After Paps Say Sorry: WATCH

Salman Khan Brushes Aside Hinduja Hospital Incident After Paps Say Sorry: WATCH

Salman Khan appeared to accept the paparazzi’s apology following the Hinduja Hospital incident.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan accepted apology from paparazzi after hospital visit controversy.
  • Photographers apologized for their behavior at Hinduja Hospital.
  • Khan previously expressed disappointment via social media posts.
  • Incident occurred during a personal emergency at the hospital.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared to put the Hinduja Hospital controversy behind him as he accepted an apology from paparazzi at the success party of Raja Shivaji in Mumbai on Wednesday. The photographers had earlier faced the actor’s anger over their behaviour outside the hospital during a personal emergency. Videos of the interaction, showing the paps saying “sorry” and Salman acknowledging the apology, are now circulating widely on social media.

Paps Say Sorry To Fans

In one of the viral videos, photographers are seen approaching Salman and expressing regret over the incident. They can repeatedly be heard saying, “Sorry Bhai,” following which Salman acknowledged them.

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Another video shows Salman arriving at the Raja Shivaji success party and posing for photographs. As he walked in, paparazzi were heard saying, “Sorry Bhaijaan” and “Kal ke liye sorry [Sorry for yesterday]”. Salman appeared to accept the apology before continuing to pose for pictures.

As the photographers repeatedly requested Salman to look to his right, the actor noticed Riteish Deshmukh standing nearby. Salman greeted him warmly, and the two then posed together for the cameras.

Salman spoke about the situation earlier, where he said that the wife of someone close to him was “very sick”.

What Happened?

Salman Khan had visited Hinduja Hospital to meet someone close to him who was admitted there. As he exited the hospital, some paparazzi were reportedly seen laughing while calling out his name and referencing his film Maatrubhumi. The actor visibly lost his temper, giving them an angry stare and gesturing as if to ask whether they had “gone crazy”.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Blasts Paps After Hinduja Hospital Incident, Warns ‘Try Doing It Next Time’

He also questioned their behaviour, asking how they would feel if one of their own family members were admitted to the hospital. Videos from the incident later showed photographers apologising to the actor.

Salman Khan Blasts Paps On Instagram

Following the episode, Salman expressed his disappointment through a series of social media posts. Sharing a selfie, he wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain… the same press that I have always stood by, interacted with, and ensured earned their bread and butter.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In another post, he added, “But if they want to make money from my pain, then stay quiet — don’t celebrate it. Bhai, bhai, bhai… What matters more — a picture or someone’s life?”

“Try doing this the next time someone close to you is suffering. Just try it. If someone from your family is in the hospital, would I react this way?” he wrote in a third post.

His final post on the matter read, “I may be 60 years old, but I haven’t forgotten how to fight. Remember that. Even if you put me in jail.”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy involving Salman Khan and the paparazzi?

Salman Khan got angry with some paparazzi outside Hinduja Hospital. They were reportedly laughing and referencing his film while he was there for a personal emergency.

How did Salman Khan react to the paparazzi's apology?

Salman Khan appeared to accept the apology from the paparazzi at the Raja Shivaji success party. Videos show photographers saying 'Sorry Bhai' and Salman acknowledging them.

Why was Salman Khan at Hinduja Hospital?

Salman Khan visited Hinduja Hospital to see someone close to him who was admitted there. He mentioned that the wife of someone he knows was very sick.

What did Salman Khan say on social media about the hospital incident?

Salman expressed disappointment, questioning if the press would celebrate someone's pain. He highlighted the importance of life over a picture and warned against disrespecting personal suffering.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Salman Khan MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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