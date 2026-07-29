JP Nadda Defends Delhi Police Action At CPI(M) Office, Accuses Opposition Of Politicising Issue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police attempted detaining student leader from CPI(M) office.

Minister Nadda defended police action, citing law and order.

CPI(M) linked police action to recent student protest.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday defended the Delhi Police action at the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s office in the national capital, describing it as a "normal law and order situation" and accusing the Opposition of "politicising and sensationalising" the incident.

The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha by CPI(M) MP John Brittas.

Row Over Police Visit To AKG Bhavan

A Delhi Police team on Tuesday allegedly attempted to take Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi Secretary and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh into custody from the CPI(M)'s AKG Bhavan office in connection with an older case.

The police action led to an argument between police personnel and CPI(M) leaders, following which the police team left AKG Bhavan without taking Ghosh into custody.

'Police Acted To Maintain Order': Nadda

Responding to the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said the police had acted to maintain law and order.

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"It was a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. Police acted to maintain the order," Nadda said, adding that "any student who is into activism will have to face such a situation."

Draws Emergency Parallel

The Union Minister also referred to his own experience as a student activist during the Emergency, saying he had been arrested multiple times.

"I have been a student activist and I was arrested several times from the classroom during the Emergency under Congress rule," he pointed out.

Reiterating his defence of the police action, Nadda said the force had acted in accordance with the law.

"The police acted according to the law and order situation," he said, while alleging that the Opposition was attempting to politicise the incident.

"The Opposition is trying to sensationalise and politicise a law and order activity by the policy," Nadda said.

CPI(M) Alleges Action Linked To Student Protest

CPI(M) leaders alleged that the police action was connected to Aishe Ghosh's participation in a recent student protest at Jantar Mantar organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The party claimed that the police was using an old case to take action against the student leader following her involvement in the recent protests.

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