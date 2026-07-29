The Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This Bill makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.
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Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill
The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage after convening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day.
- Rajya Sabha passed Bill criminalizing insult to 'Vande Mataram'.
- Opposition protested passage, demanding minister's response regarding NEET.
- Bill protects 'Vande Mataram' equally with other national symbols.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new law was recently passed by the Rajya Sabha?
What national symbols are protected by this Bill?
The Bill proposes making desecration or disrespect towards the national flag, the Constitution, the national anthem, and 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence. It grants 'Vande Mataram' similar protection as 'Jana Gana Mana'.
What is the punishment for violating the provisions of this Bill?
Insulting or desecrating national symbols, including 'Vande Mataram', is punishable with up to three years' imprisonment.
Why is 'Vande Mataram' receiving statutory protection now?
The Bill aims to grant 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as 'Jana Gana Mana'. This move coincides with the year-long celebrations of the song's 150th anniversary.
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