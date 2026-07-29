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English NewsNewsIndiaInsulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill

Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill

The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage after convening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajya Sabha passed Bill criminalizing insult to 'Vande Mataram'.
  • Opposition protested passage, demanding minister's response regarding NEET.
  • Bill protects 'Vande Mataram' equally with other national symbols.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Opposition Protests During Proceedings

The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage after convening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum. However, Opposition parties continued raising slogans, demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against those who had protested in the national capital over the NEET paper leak.

Despite the protests, the Deputy Chairman proceeded with the discussion and urged members to participate in the debate.

The Opposition later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

Nityanand Rai Targets Congress

Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai accused the Congress of insulting the country's honour through what he described as appeasement politics.

ALSO READ: Kanpur 'Slow Poison' Case: Man Accuses Wife Of Poisoning Tea; She Says Husband Filed Fake Case To Hide Affair

He said the Congress was trying to insult the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram', and cited several instances where freedom fighters had used the slogan as their last words before sacrificing their lives.

"One cannot understand the Congress' opposition to Vande Mataram...The country's youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson," Rai said.

He added that 'Vande Mataram' was essential for the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.

What The Bill Proposes

The proposed legislation seeks to make desecration of or disrespect towards the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution and the national anthem, a criminal offence punishable with up to three years' imprisonment.

Introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, the Bill seeks to grant 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

The move comes as the country marks the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

ALSO READ: JP Nadda Defends Delhi Police Action At CPI(M) Office, Accuses Opposition Of Politicising Issue

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

What new law was recently passed by the Rajya Sabha?

The Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This Bill makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.

What national symbols are protected by this Bill?

The Bill proposes making desecration or disrespect towards the national flag, the Constitution, the national anthem, and 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence. It grants 'Vande Mataram' similar protection as 'Jana Gana Mana'.

What is the punishment for violating the provisions of this Bill?

Insulting or desecrating national symbols, including 'Vande Mataram', is punishable with up to three years' imprisonment.

Why is 'Vande Mataram' receiving statutory protection now?

The Bill aims to grant 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as 'Jana Gana Mana'. This move coincides with the year-long celebrations of the song's 150th anniversary.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Rajya Sabha Insulting Vande Mataram Now A Crime Rajya Sabha Clears Bill
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