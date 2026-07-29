Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which makes insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Opposition Protests During Proceedings

The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage after convening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum. However, Opposition parties continued raising slogans, demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against those who had protested in the national capital over the NEET paper leak.

Despite the protests, the Deputy Chairman proceeded with the discussion and urged members to participate in the debate.

The Opposition later staged a walkout while Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the proposed legislation.

Nityanand Rai Targets Congress

Replying to the debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai accused the Congress of insulting the country's honour through what he described as appeasement politics.

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He said the Congress was trying to insult the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram', and cited several instances where freedom fighters had used the slogan as their last words before sacrificing their lives.

"One cannot understand the Congress' opposition to Vande Mataram...The country's youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson," Rai said.

He added that 'Vande Mataram' was essential for the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.

What The Bill Proposes

The proposed legislation seeks to make desecration of or disrespect towards the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution and the national anthem, a criminal offence punishable with up to three years' imprisonment.

Introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 24, the Bill seeks to grant 'Vande Mataram' the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

The move comes as the country marks the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

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