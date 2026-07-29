Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police trace Aamir Khan threat to Sweden-based VPN location.

Audio message accuses actor of 'Love Jihad'.

VPN and Tor browser likely concealed sender's actual location.

Threats surfaced after actor's marriage, following earlier post.

The investigation into the alleged threat targeting Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has taken a fresh turn after police sources revealed that a Sweden-based VPN was allegedly used to send the viral audio message. Investigators are now examining digital evidence in an effort to identify the individual responsible, while analysing whether the sender deliberately masked their location using advanced online anonymity tools.

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Police Follow Sweden Digital Trail

According to police sources, the viral audio message is being examined for its alleged connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the recording, a person identifying themselves as Arzu Bishnoi allegedly accused Aamir Khan of promoting "love jihad", describing it as being against Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. The voice message also allegedly threatened to "teach Aamir Khan a lesson."

Officials are continuing to analyse the digital footprint associated with the message as part of the ongoing investigation.

VPN And Tor Browser Believed To Have Concealed Location

Police have not registered an FIR in the matter so far. However, investigators are reportedly working to establish the identity of the sender through forensic analysis of the available digital evidence.

Sources said the initial IP address linked to the message was traced to Sweden. Investigators, however, believe the location may not reflect the sender's actual whereabouts because the audio message was allegedly transmitted using a VPN alongside the Tor browser.

The use of these technologies can significantly obscure the origin of online activity, making it more difficult for authorities to determine the true source. Police are continuing to examine the available digital trail.

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Earlier Social Media Threat Also Under Investigation

The latest development comes after Aamir Khan allegedly received threats on July 18 from individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through a purported social media post.

According to the allegations, the post was shared by people identifying themselves as Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi. It accused the actor of promoting "love jihad", with the allegation reportedly linked to his recent marriage.

An excerpt from the post read, “I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture. We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation. We promise our brothers, sisters, and fellow citizens that whoever promotes such disgraceful acts will be dealt with in our own way. Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced.”

According to sources, investigators first became aware of the alleged threat after it surfaced through a Facebook post and an accompanying voice note.

Aamir Khan Recently Married Gauri Spratt

The reported threat surfaced shortly after Aamir Khan married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt. The couple held a private registered wedding ceremony at the actor's Mumbai residence on July 5. The marriage marks the 61-year-old actor's third marriage.

(With inputs from IANS)