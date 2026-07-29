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English NewsCitiesWATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Rides Chennai Metro To Nandanam, Interacts With Public

WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Rides Chennai Metro To Nandanam, Interacts With Public

Vijay metro inspection: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay travelled by Chennai Metro to review operations, inspect key infrastructure projects and assess the city's expanding rail network.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Vijay travelled Metro to review city's system.
  • He visited Nandanam headquarters, discussed ongoing expansion projects.
  • CM will inspect Porur-Poonamallee, Kathipara infrastructure developments.
  • This visit emphasizes strengthening Chennai's public transport network.

Vijay metro inspection: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travelled on the Chennai Metro on Wednesday to review the functioning of the city's Metro Rail system and inspect key infrastructure projects. The visit included meetings with Chennai Metro Rail officials and on-site inspections of ongoing construction works as the state continues to expand Chennai's urban transport network.

The Chief Minister boarded a Metro train at Omandurar station and travelled to the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters at Nandanam, where he was received by officials. The visit was part of a broader assessment of Metro operations and major infrastructure developments across the city.

Vijay Travels By Metro To Nandanam Headquarters

Vijay commenced his journey from Omandurar station in the afternoon, travelling to Nandanam alongside senior officials. He purchased his own Metro ticket before boarding the train.

After arriving at the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters, the Chief Minister acknowledged people who had gathered outside by waving to the crowd before proceeding with his official engagements.

The Metro journey also provided him with a firsthand look at passenger services and operational aspects of the city's rapid transit system.


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Chief Minister Reviews Key Metro Expansion Works

Officials said the Chief Minister's review extended beyond the Omandurar–Nandanam route.

As part of his inspection schedule, Vijay is expected to review the Metro stretch between Porur and Poonamallee to assess progress on the ongoing expansion works. He is also reviewing construction activities at Kathipara, including development work in the Kathipara Urban Square area.

The inspections are aimed at evaluating the pace of execution and the status of major infrastructure projects that form part of Chennai's expanding Metro network.

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Focus on Urban Connectivity and Infrastructure

During his visit to the Metro headquarters, Vijay held discussions with Chennai Metro Rail officials on the progress of various Metro corridors and related construction projects underway across the city.

The review focused on monitoring ongoing works, assessing project implementation and ensuring that infrastructure development remains on schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Chief Minister travel on the Chennai Metro?

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travelled on the Chennai Metro to review its functioning and inspect key infrastructure projects. This visit was part of a broader assessment of Metro operations and developments.

From which station did Chief Minister Vijay begin his Metro journey?

Chief Minister Vijay commenced his journey from Omandurar station. He travelled to the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters at Nandanam.

What other areas did the Chief Minister inspect during his review?

Beyond the Omandurar–Nandanam route, the Chief Minister is expected to visit the Metro stretch between Porur and Poonamallee. He also reviewed construction activities at Kathipara, including the Urban Square area.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Metro Rail Tamil NAdu C Joseph Vijay Nandanam
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