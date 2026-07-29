WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Rides Chennai Metro To Nandanam, Interacts With Public

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay travelled Metro to review city's system.

He visited Nandanam headquarters, discussed ongoing expansion projects.

CM will inspect Porur-Poonamallee, Kathipara infrastructure developments.

This visit emphasizes strengthening Chennai's public transport network.

Vijay metro inspection: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay travelled on the Chennai Metro on Wednesday to review the functioning of the city's Metro Rail system and inspect key infrastructure projects. The visit included meetings with Chennai Metro Rail officials and on-site inspections of ongoing construction works as the state continues to expand Chennai's urban transport network.

The Chief Minister boarded a Metro train at Omandurar station and travelled to the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters at Nandanam, where he was received by officials. The visit was part of a broader assessment of Metro operations and major infrastructure developments across the city.

Vijay Travels By Metro To Nandanam Headquarters

Vijay commenced his journey from Omandurar station in the afternoon, travelling to Nandanam alongside senior officials. He purchased his own Metro ticket before boarding the train.

After arriving at the Chennai Metro Rail headquarters, the Chief Minister acknowledged people who had gathered outside by waving to the crowd before proceeding with his official engagements.

The Metro journey also provided him with a firsthand look at passenger services and operational aspects of the city's rapid transit system.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Travelled Chennai Metro Rail Visual Released by TN DIPR pic.twitter.com/TJa6JJeWqQ — Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) July 29, 2026



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Chief Minister Reviews Key Metro Expansion Works

Officials said the Chief Minister's review extended beyond the Omandurar–Nandanam route.

As part of his inspection schedule, Vijay is expected to review the Metro stretch between Porur and Poonamallee to assess progress on the ongoing expansion works. He is also reviewing construction activities at Kathipara, including development work in the Kathipara Urban Square area.

The inspections are aimed at evaluating the pace of execution and the status of major infrastructure projects that form part of Chennai's expanding Metro network.

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Focus on Urban Connectivity and Infrastructure

During his visit to the Metro headquarters, Vijay held discussions with Chennai Metro Rail officials on the progress of various Metro corridors and related construction projects underway across the city.

The review focused on monitoring ongoing works, assessing project implementation and ensuring that infrastructure development remains on schedule.