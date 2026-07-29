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English NewsNews'Students' Anger Has Not Subsided': Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Bigger Agitation

'Students' Anger Has Not Subsided': Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Bigger Agitation

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warned the student agitation could return on a bigger scale if the government continues targeting protesters.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:12 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday warned that the student agitation could return on a bigger scale if the government continued to target protesters. Returning to his home in Maharashtra after leading a 36-day protest in Delhi, Dipke said students were "not terrorists" and urged the government to stop harassing them.

'Students Are Not Terrorists'

Dipke said the government's handling of student protesters had failed to address their concerns, adding that the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alone would not calm public anger.

"The government should understand that students' anger has not subsided. If required, the agitation will return and it will be bigger than the last one," he said.

He also appealed to the government to stop targeting students, insisting that those who took part in the protests should not be treated like criminals.

Back Home

Dipke received a grand welcome on his return to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after the protests ended.

Expressing relief at being home, he said he was looking forward to sleeping peacefully and eating food prepared by his mother. He also hoped the media would give him a few days' privacy so he could return to a normal routine.

Also Read: CJP Accuses Centre Of 'Weaponising' Supreme Court Order Against Protesters

Targets Government

Reacting to the Anti-Paper Leak Bill passed by the Lok Sabha, Dipke said laws alone would not solve the problem unless they were implemented honestly.

"You can make any law, but unless those implementing it are sincere, it serves no purpose," he said, while also referring to delays in court proceedings despite promises of fast-track hearings.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram videos, Dipke quipped that the Prime Minister could become an "influencer" while someone else handled the responsibilities of running the government.

Referring to reports of AK-47s being used in Bihar, Dipke accused the government of treating students like terrorists. He warned that if the government did not change its approach, students would respond through the ballot box in the upcoming elections.

"They understand only the language of votes. If one student is beaten, there are four votes in that household," he said.

Also Read: CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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