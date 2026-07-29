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English NewsNewsWorld'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike

'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike

The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian missiles targeted US forces; all were successfully intercepted.
  • Trump warned Iran of severe consequences, calling it
  • He defended Iraq strikes, affirming continued diplomatic engagement.

US President Donald Trump has warned of a strong military response after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards American forces in the Middle East, saying Tehran would face severe consequences.

Speaking during a phone interview with Fox News after the overnight attack, Trump issued a blunt warning.

"We're going to beat the f*ing st of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," he said, according to a Fox News correspondent.

The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target.

Trump Calls It A 'Surprise Attack'

Trump described the missile strike as a "surprise attack", saying American troops had only minutes to respond before the ballistic missiles reached the US base in Jordan.

According to the Republican leader, he watched footage showing US personnel tracking the incoming missiles in real time, calling out their coordinates and intercepting them before impact.

He said the operation ensured "none of this incoming Iranian fire got through".

The attack has further escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran.

CENTCOM Says All Missiles Were Intercepted

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iranian territory late Tuesday in what it described as an "attempted surprise attack" on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Yemen Accuses Houthis, Iran Of Plotting Red Sea Transit Fee System For Ships Under Iran's Guidance

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

While CENTCOM did not identify the location, Axios, citing US officials, reported that the missiles targeted a US military base in Jordan.

Trump Defends Iraq Strikes

Trump also defended the recent joint US-Saudi strikes on pro-Iranian militia groups in Iraq, saying the operations were conducted in coordination with the Iraqi government.

He described the Iran-backed militias as a "cancer on the world", signalling that Washington would continue to maintain pressure on Tehran's regional allies.

Diplomatic Talks To Continue

Despite his strong remarks, Trump said the United States would continue diplomatic engagement with Iran.

He indicated that American negotiators would continue talks with Tehran even as military tensions in the region remain elevated.

ALSO READ: Europe Burns Under Extreme Heat, France Orders Mass Evacuations; Spain Fights Record Wildfires

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

How did President Trump react to Iran's missile launch?

President Trump warned of a strong military response, stating Tehran would face severe consequences. He described the incident as a

Were any US forces or bases hit by the Iranian missiles?

No, the US military successfully intercepted all incoming Iranian missiles. CENTCOM confirmed that

Will the US continue diplomatic efforts with Iran after the attack?

Yes, President Trump indicated that American negotiators would continue talks with Tehran. This ongoing engagement is despite elevated military tensions in the region.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Breaking News ABP Live Missile Strike Donald Trump. Trump Threatens Iran
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