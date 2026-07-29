'They're Going To Get A Beating': Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian missiles targeted US forces; all were successfully intercepted.

Trump warned Iran of severe consequences, calling it

He defended Iraq strikes, affirming continued diplomatic engagement.

US President Donald Trump has warned of a strong military response after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards American forces in the Middle East, saying Tehran would face severe consequences.

Speaking during a phone interview with Fox News after the overnight attack, Trump issued a blunt warning.

"We're going to beat the f*ing st of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," he said, according to a Fox News correspondent.

The remarks came after the US military said it had intercepted every incoming Iranian missile before it could reach its target.

Trump Calls It A 'Surprise Attack'

Trump described the missile strike as a "surprise attack", saying American troops had only minutes to respond before the ballistic missiles reached the US base in Jordan.

According to the Republican leader, he watched footage showing US personnel tracking the incoming missiles in real time, calling out their coordinates and intercepting them before impact.

He said the operation ensured "none of this incoming Iranian fire got through".

The attack has further escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran.

CENTCOM Says All Missiles Were Intercepted

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iranian territory late Tuesday in what it described as an "attempted surprise attack" on American forces stationed in the Middle East.

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"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

While CENTCOM did not identify the location, Axios, citing US officials, reported that the missiles targeted a US military base in Jordan.

Trump Defends Iraq Strikes

Trump also defended the recent joint US-Saudi strikes on pro-Iranian militia groups in Iraq, saying the operations were conducted in coordination with the Iraqi government.

He described the Iran-backed militias as a "cancer on the world", signalling that Washington would continue to maintain pressure on Tehran's regional allies.

Diplomatic Talks To Continue

Despite his strong remarks, Trump said the United States would continue diplomatic engagement with Iran.

He indicated that American negotiators would continue talks with Tehran even as military tensions in the region remain elevated.

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