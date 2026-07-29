Allu Arjun's Raaka To Release In Two Parts? Budget And Shah Rukh Khan Cameo Details Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan's rumored cameo expected during overseas filming.

Allu Arjun's upcoming collaboration with Jawan director Atlee, titled Raaka, continues to generate enormous buzz. Touted as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted, the science-fiction epic is reportedly being developed on a budget of more than Rs 1,000 crore, with international studios handling its high-end visual effects. According to recent reports, the film is being conceived as a two-part franchise spanning different timelines, while speculation continues over Shah Rukh Khan's much-talked-about cameo.

Film To Span Two Timelines With A Star-Studded Cast

According to a report, Raaka will unfold across two distinct eras. The first part is expected to be set in a tribal, mythological Vedic period, while the second will take place in the present day.

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The report also suggests that the female leads will appear across both timelines. Mrunal Thakur is reportedly set to play the leading lady in the modern-day storyline, while Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to feature in the historical narrative.

Although the makers have yet to officially confirm the complete cast, reports indicate that Chemban Vinod Jose, Yogi Babu and Femina George are also part of the project. Vijay Sethupathi has also been linked to the film, though his involvement remains unconfirmed.

Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo Yet To Be Filmed

Another major talking point surrounding Raaka is Shah Rukh Khan's reported special appearance. According to the report, the actor's cameo has not yet been filmed and is expected to be shot during the film's overseas schedule.

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With Atlee and Allu Arjun joining forces for the first time, expectations are already sky-high. Music for the film is being composed by Sai Abhyankar, while the release date is yet to be announced.

If the reports prove accurate, Raaka could become one of the most expensive and ambitious Indian film franchises ever produced, blending mythology, science fiction and large-scale visual storytelling on an unprecedented scale.