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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCelina Jaitly Seeks Blessings At Maa Baglamukhi Temple; Prays For Reunion With Brother, Sons

Celina Jaitly Seeks Blessings At Maa Baglamukhi Temple; Prays For Reunion With Brother, Sons

Celina Jaitly visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple, and prayed for reunion with her detained brother and sons in Austria amid her ongoing divorce battle with husband Peter Haag.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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  • Jaitly is also in a divorce, separated from sons.

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly made a rare and deeply personal appearance this Wednesday, and it was not on any red carpet or film set, but inside the sacred walls of a centuries-old temple in Himachal Pradesh. The visit, which she documented on Instagram herself, was brief but the emotion she carried into that sacred space was anything but hidden.

Celina Jaitly Visited Maa Baglamukhi Temple

A video she shared on Instagram showed her visibly moved as she folded her hands in prayer inside the temple's Garbhagriha. I

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In the caption, she wrote, "In the Garbhagriha of Maa Baglamukhi, I placed my prayers at the feet of the Divine Mother for reunion with my brother, for reunion with my children, and for the restoration of what love and destiny should never separate. I share this sacred puja with every soul seeking Maa Baglamukhi's blessings, protection, justice, and the strength to bring their loved ones home."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

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Brother's Detention, Court Setback

Earlier this year, in March, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Celina that sought assistance in connecting with her brother Vikrant Jaitly, who is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates. The court dropped the matter after it came to light that Vikrant did not wish to communicate with his sister and preferred to deal with legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly.

Celina, however, chose not to read too much into her brother's decision. She said she could not speculate on what he may have been advised or told while in detention, and noted that he has always been protective of her. She also pointed out that he may have received only partial information about her situation from the outside world and could be trying to shield her from further emotional and financial strain.

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Divorce Battle, Separation From Sons

Celina is also in the middle of a divorce case against her husband, Austrian hotelier Peter Haag. In November last year, she filed a case against him, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation, and sought Rs 50 crore in compensation. Her two sons, Winston and Viraaj, are currently in Austria. She has said that despite joint custody arrangements and subsisting orders from the Austrian Family Court, she is being denied communication with them.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

On Mother's Day, Celina shared a deeply personal note on Instagram, describing how she is kept away from her own children. She also visited the grave of her late son during a recent trip to Austria for a court hearing. In the post, she said everything, including her money, her assets, and years of sacrifice, was taken from her over 15 years of marriage. Despite that, she said she was returning to India to fight for her children, her dignity, and justice.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where are Celina Jaitly's children currently?

Her two sons, Winston and Viraaj, are currently in Austria. She is fighting to regain communication with them.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Celina Jaitly Celina Jaitly Brother Celina Jaitly Husband Celina Jaitly Brother Case
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