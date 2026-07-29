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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKarishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Welcome Baby Boy On Guru Purnima: 'Our Greatest Blessing Is Here'

Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera Welcome Baby Boy On Guru Purnima: 'Our Greatest Blessing Is Here'

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Guru Purnima. The couple announced the joyful news on social media, with fans and celebrities showering them with love

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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  • Their baby boy's arrival marks four years of marriage.

Television actress Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have announced the arrival of their first child. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, revealing that they have been blessed with a baby boy on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Their heartwarming announcement has delighted fans and members of the entertainment industry, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all sides.

Couple Shares Heartwarming Announcement On Social Media

Karishma and Varun took to Instagram to share the happy news with a touching post. The couple wrote that their greatest blessing arrived on July 29, welcoming their little one into the world.

“Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. July 29, 2026. Welcome to our world, little one,” read the caption of the joint Instagram post. 

Alongside the announcement, they posted a photograph showing the newborn's tiny feet with the words, "It's a boy."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

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The post quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the couple's new journey into parenthood.

Several celebrities also extended their best wishes. Actress and politician Smriti Irani wished the family happiness and blessings, while Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Aamir Ali, Stebin Ben, Jasmin Bhasin, Monalisa, Vamika Gabbi, Amruta Khanvilkar and Maheep Kapoor were among those who congratulated the new parents.

A New Chapter After Four Years Of Marriage

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera in a private ceremony in Mumbai in February 2022. Four years later, the couple have welcomed their first child, marking a special milestone in their personal lives.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma K Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

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Born on December 21, 1983, Karishma began her television career with the iconic series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to appear in popular shows including Palkhi, Bigg Boss 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Naagin 3. Over the years, she has also established herself in films and on OTT platforms.

The arrival of their baby boy marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Karishma and Varun, with fans sending the couple heartfelt wishes as they embrace parenthood.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long have Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera been married?

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera were married in February 2022. They welcomed their first child four years later, marking a special milestone in their lives.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karishma Tanna Guru Purnima Varun Bangera
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