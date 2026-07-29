'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aware of the police action against student protesters, claiming they were fired upon with pellet guns and beaten with nail-studded lathis. He also claimed one student lost vision after being hit and said he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite repeatedly seeking permission.

'Not Allowed To Speak'

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite his repeated requests to the Speaker to restore order in the House.

He claimed Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajnath Singh were permitted to speak several times, while he was denied the opportunity.

According to Gandhi, the reason cited was that he had made remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: 'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

'No Apology'

Gandhi said he had only stated that Amit Shah was responsible for the alleged brutality against students.

He further claimed he was told that if he apologised, he would be allowed to speak in the House.

"I will not apologise to the BJP-RSS," Gandhi said, adding that raising students' issues was his right as the Leader of the Opposition.

Seeks Shah's Removal

Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Amit Shah from his post and sought an inquiry into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court or by an independent high-level committee.

Also Read: 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action