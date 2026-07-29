India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues

'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues

Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to remove Amit Shah and sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police action.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 06:47 PM (IST)

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aware of the police action against student protesters, claiming they were fired upon with pellet guns and beaten with nail-studded lathis. He also claimed one student lost vision after being hit and said he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite repeatedly seeking permission.

'Not Allowed To Speak'

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite his repeated requests to the Speaker to restore order in the House.

He claimed Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajnath Singh were permitted to speak several times, while he was denied the opportunity.

According to Gandhi, the reason cited was that he had made remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: 'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

'No Apology'

Gandhi said he had only stated that Amit Shah was responsible for the alleged brutality against students.

He further claimed he was told that if he apologised, he would be allowed to speak in the House.

"I will not apologise to the BJP-RSS," Gandhi said, adding that raising students' issues was his right as the Leader of the Opposition.

Seeks Shah's Removal

Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Amit Shah from his post and sought an inquiry into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court or by an independent high-level committee.

Also Read: 'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Monsoon Session PM Modi Monsoon Session AMIT SHAH : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues
'I Will Not Apologise': Rahul Says He Will Continue Raising Students' Issues
India
'Magistrate, Not Home Minister, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Police Action
'Magistrate, Not HM, Gives Orders': BJP Rebuts Rahul's Claims On Police Action
India
'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill
'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill
India
Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill
Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill
Advertisement

Videos

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms
Student Protest: CGPK Founder Abhijeet Deepak Warns of Fresh Protest Over Student Issues
Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases
Political Protest: Samajwadi Party Targets Government Over Ram Temple Donation Allegations
Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget