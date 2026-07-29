'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, congratulating students across the country and asserting that the legislation would protect the integrity of public examinations.

Shah Congratulates Students

In a post on X, Shah congratulated students on the passage of the Bill and said it was aimed at safeguarding their aspirations.

Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today.



The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2026

"Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today," he wrote.

'Shields The Dreams And Aspirations Of Our Youth'

Highlighting the provisions of the legislation, the Union Home Minister said the Bill would impose stringent punishment on those found guilty of compromising public examinations.

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"The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations," Shah said.

'Modi Govt Will Spare No One'

Shah also asserted that the government would take strict action against those attempting to undermine the examination system.

"The Modi govt will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of our students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face the full wrath of the law," he said.

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