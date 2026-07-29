The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was recently passed in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed its passage.
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'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill
In a post on X, Shah congratulated students on the passage of the Bill and said it was aimed at safeguarding their aspirations.
- Amit Shah welcomed Bill's passage, congratulating all students.
- Bill safeguards aspirations, imposing stringent punishment for breaches.
- Government will act strictly against undermining examination system.
Before You Go
LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms
Frequently Asked Questions
Which significant bill was recently passed in the Lok Sabha?
What is the main purpose of the new Bill?
The Bill aims to protect the integrity of public examinations and safeguard the aspirations of students. It imposes stringent punishment on those compromising exams.
What action will the government take regarding examination malpractices?
The Modi government will take strict action against those who undermine the examination system. They will face the full wrath of the law, with no one spared.
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