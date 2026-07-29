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English NewsNewsIndia'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill

'Modi Govt Will Spare No One': Amit Shah On Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill

In a post on X, Shah congratulated students on the passage of the Bill and said it was aimed at safeguarding their aspirations.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah welcomed Bill's passage, congratulating all students.
  • Bill safeguards aspirations, imposing stringent punishment for breaches.
  • Government will act strictly against undermining examination system.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, congratulating students across the country and asserting that the legislation would protect the integrity of public examinations.

Shah Congratulates Students

In a post on X, Shah congratulated students on the passage of the Bill and said it was aimed at safeguarding their aspirations.

"Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today," he wrote.

'Shields The Dreams And Aspirations Of Our Youth'

Highlighting the provisions of the legislation, the Union Home Minister said the Bill would impose stringent punishment on those found guilty of compromising public examinations.

ALSO READ: Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Now A Criminal Offence As Rajya Sabha Clears Bill

"The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations," Shah said.

'Modi Govt Will Spare No One'

Shah also asserted that the government would take strict action against those attempting to undermine the examination system.

"The Modi govt will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of our students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face the full wrath of the law," he said.

ALSO READ: JP Nadda Defends Delhi Police Action At CPI(M) Office, Accuses Opposition Of Politicising Issue

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Which significant bill was recently passed in the Lok Sabha?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was recently passed in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed its passage.

What is the main purpose of the new Bill?

The Bill aims to protect the integrity of public examinations and safeguard the aspirations of students. It imposes stringent punishment on those compromising exams.

What action will the government take regarding examination malpractices?

The Modi government will take strict action against those who undermine the examination system. They will face the full wrath of the law, with no one spared.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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AMIT SHAH Anti Paper Leak Bill Modi Govt Will Spare No One Lok Sabha Passing Anti-Paper Leak Bill
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