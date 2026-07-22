Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has expressed support for students demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak while distancing himself from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a recent interview, he said the concerns raised by students were valid but insisted he would not participate in a demonstration led by people he claimed represented the "Bharat tere tukde honge" ideology. Muntashir also called for accountability over the alleged examination irregularities, saying the issue deserved serious attention. His remarks come as several celebrities continue to publicly support the ongoing student movement.

Manoj Muntashir's Stand

Speaking to Times Now, Manoj Muntashir said he agreed with the students' demand for justice over the alleged NEET paper leak but could not support the protest being held at Jantar Mantar. He said, "The youth of this country deserve better than Cockroach Janta Party." Muntashir also stressed that the alleged paper leak was unacceptable and said the system must be held accountable if even a single student had lost their life because of the controversy.

Explaining his decision to stay away, he said he did not want to stand alongside those whom he believes promote the "Bharat tere tukde honge" ideology.

ALSO READ | ‘NEET Must Be Abolished’: Vijay Breaks Silence On Students’ Protest, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Detention ‘Anti-Democratic’

Objection To Protest

Muntashir claimed that after listening to speeches and observing those attending the demonstration, he decided not to associate himself with the gathering. He described several people present at the protest as "traitors", alleging they had previously raised anti-national slogans, questioned Kashmir's place in India and insulted Lord Ram.

He maintained that while he supports the students' concerns, he would not participate in a protest involving individuals he believes push a divisive narrative.

ALSO READ | ‘Rahul Gandhi Tried To Direct Students Towards PM’s Residence’: Kangana Ranaut On NEET Protest In Delhi

Celebrities Support Students

Even as Manoj Muntashir distanced himself from the demonstration, several film personalities have publicly backed the student movement. Actors including Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Saraf, Aayush Sharma, Prakash Raj and Imran Khan have voiced support for the protesters.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi, Sutapa Sikdar and Diljit Dosanjh have also supported the students' demands, calling for transparency in the examination process, accountability over alleged irregularities and a peaceful resolution.

As the student agitation continues, differing opinions from public figures have added another layer to the debate, with support for education reforms remaining strong despite disagreements over the protest's leadership and participants.