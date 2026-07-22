Manoj Muntashir supports the students' demand for accountability regarding the alleged NEET paper leak. He believes the concerns are valid and the issue deserves serious attention.
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Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'
Manoj Muntashir supported students seeking accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak but refused to join the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. The lyricist said he disagreed with the protest's leadership while urging transparency and responsibility over the examination controversy.
- Manoj Muntashir supports students' NEET demands for exam accountability.
- He disavows Jantar Mantar protest over participants' perceived anti-national ideology.
- Muntashir insists on accountability for alleged examination system irregularities.
- Many celebrities publicly backed students' calls for exam transparency.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Manoj Muntashir's stance on the alleged NEET paper leak controversy?
Why did Manoj Muntashir distance himself from the Jantar Mantar protest?
He refuses to associate with individuals he claims promote the
What does Manoj Muntashir advocate for regarding the NEET irregularities?
He calls for serious accountability for the alleged examination irregularities. He stressed that the system must be held accountable if any student was negatively impacted by the controversy.
Have other celebrities also supported the student movement?
Yes, several film personalities, including Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and Diljit Dosanjh, have publicly backed the student movement. They support demands for transparency and accountability in the examination process.
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