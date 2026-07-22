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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesManoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'

Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He Stayed Away From CJP Protest: 'I Won't Join Tukde Tukde Gang'

Manoj Muntashir supported students seeking accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak but refused to join the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. The lyricist said he disagreed with the protest's leadership while urging transparency and responsibility over the examination controversy.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Muntashir supports students' NEET demands for exam accountability.
  • He disavows Jantar Mantar protest over participants' perceived anti-national ideology.
  • Muntashir insists on accountability for alleged examination system irregularities.
  • Many celebrities publicly backed students' calls for exam transparency.

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir has expressed support for students demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak while distancing himself from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a recent interview, he said the concerns raised by students were valid but insisted he would not participate in a demonstration led by people he claimed represented the "Bharat tere tukde honge" ideology. Muntashir also called for accountability over the alleged examination irregularities, saying the issue deserved serious attention. His remarks come as several celebrities continue to publicly support the ongoing student movement.

Manoj Muntashir's Stand

Speaking to Times Now, Manoj Muntashir said he agreed with the students' demand for justice over the alleged NEET paper leak but could not support the protest being held at Jantar Mantar. He said, "The youth of this country deserve better than Cockroach Janta Party." Muntashir also stressed that the alleged paper leak was unacceptable and said the system must be held accountable if even a single student had lost their life because of the controversy.

Explaining his decision to stay away, he said he did not want to stand alongside those whom he believes promote the "Bharat tere tukde honge" ideology.

ALSO READ | ‘NEET Must Be Abolished’: Vijay Breaks Silence On Students’ Protest, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Detention ‘Anti-Democratic’

Objection To Protest

Muntashir claimed that after listening to speeches and observing those attending the demonstration, he decided not to associate himself with the gathering. He described several people present at the protest as "traitors", alleging they had previously raised anti-national slogans, questioned Kashmir's place in India and insulted Lord Ram.

He maintained that while he supports the students' concerns, he would not participate in a protest involving individuals he believes push a divisive narrative.

ALSO READ | ‘Rahul Gandhi Tried To Direct Students Towards PM’s Residence’: Kangana Ranaut On NEET Protest In Delhi

Celebrities Support Students

Even as Manoj Muntashir distanced himself from the demonstration, several film personalities have publicly backed the student movement. Actors including Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohit Saraf, Aayush Sharma, Prakash Raj and Imran Khan have voiced support for the protesters.

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi, Sutapa Sikdar and Diljit Dosanjh have also supported the students' demands, calling for transparency in the examination process, accountability over alleged irregularities and a peaceful resolution.

As the student agitation continues, differing opinions from public figures have added another layer to the debate, with support for education reforms remaining strong despite disagreements over the protest's leadership and participants.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Manoj Muntashir's stance on the alleged NEET paper leak controversy?

Manoj Muntashir supports the students' demand for accountability regarding the alleged NEET paper leak. He believes the concerns are valid and the issue deserves serious attention.

Why did Manoj Muntashir distance himself from the Jantar Mantar protest?

He refuses to associate with individuals he claims promote the

What does Manoj Muntashir advocate for regarding the NEET irregularities?

He calls for serious accountability for the alleged examination irregularities. He stressed that the system must be held accountable if any student was negatively impacted by the controversy.

Have other celebrities also supported the student movement?

Yes, several film personalities, including Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and Diljit Dosanjh, have publicly backed the student movement. They support demands for transparency and accountability in the examination process.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest Student Protest Manoj Muntashir NEET Paper Leak Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest Manoj Muntashir Interview
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