Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana accused Rahul Gandhi of directing protestors to PM residence.

Rahul Gandhi protested near PM's residence, alleging police crackdown.

Rahul Gandhi demanded NEET debate, then Education Minister's resignation.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing protests over the NEET irregularities, and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to lead protesters towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, she described it as a “huge security breach” and questioned the Opposition’s demand for the resignation of the Prime Minister.

‘Rahul Gandhi Tried To Direct Protesters Towards PM’s Residence’

Kangana claimed that the Centre has been making every effort to address concerns surrounding NEET and asked why Prime Minister Modi should step down.

“A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Jantar Mantar, then why was Rahul Gandhi trying to direct the protest towards the PM’s residence?”

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She further added, “This is a matter of great concern for the nation. You know how protestors have been threatening, and then Rahul Gandhi does this. This is a matter of great concern for all. On NEET, the government is making all efforts. Why should the PM resign? He is the most popular leader in the world.”

#WATCH | On the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress protest yesterday, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "A huge security breach occurred yesterday, and Rahul Gandhi tried his best to direct the protesters towards the residence of the Prime Minister. When a protest was taking place at Janpath,… pic.twitter.com/Wbprjq0pQb — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026

Congress Protest Outside PM’s Residence

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest near 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding action over the alleged police crackdown on students during the CJP-led protest in Delhi. Delhi Police, however, has denied allegations of using excessive force.

Rahul’s detention came after Union Minister Jitendra Singh met him outside the Prime Minister’s and heard his demands. After the meeting, Congress leaders said the talks remained inconclusive and that their demands had not been met.

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According to Jitendra Singh, Rahul Gandhi initially said the sit-in protest would be withdrawn if the government agreed to hold a discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET paper leak, other examination irregularities, and the protests surrounding them.

The minister claimed that after the government agreed to the discussion, Rahul Gandhi raised an additional demand seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.