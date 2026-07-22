Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay demands NEET abolition, condemning opposition leaders' detention.

He argues education must return to State List.

TVK consistently opposes NEET, proposing an interim concurrent list.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has finally reacted to the ongoing students’ protest in Delhi and reiterated his demand that “NEET should be abolished entirely”. He also argued that education must be moved back to the State List to make such a reform possible.

Vijay further condemned the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders for extending their support to the students’ cause and called the action “against the spirit of democracy”.

‘NEET Must Be Abolished’: Vijay

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), originally written in Tamil, Vijay described the Centre’s actions as “condemnable”.

“The detention of several leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for extending support to the youth protest held in Delhi against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, is against the spirit of democracy. These actions by the Centre are condemnable,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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He added that this has been TVK’s position since the party was launched and that it was first outlined during the party’s education awards function.

“The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) extends its full support to the protest being held by Opposition parties in Parliament today to condemn yesterday’s unfortunate incident. As far as NEET is concerned, TVK’s uncompromising stand is that the NEET examination system must be abolished entirely. We will never make false promises for electoral gains by exploiting an issue that has deeply affected not only students but also their families,” he added.

Vijay further wrote, “If examinations like NEET are to be abolished, education must first be moved back to the State List. That alone can provide a permanent solution. If there are legal or constitutional hurdles in doing so, then, as an interim measure, a Special Concurrent List should be created to grant states greater powers. This would enable state governments to exercise full authority over education, including medical education. This has always been our vision for both a permanent and an interim solution. We had strongly emphasised this position at our party’s education awards function soon after the party was formed.”

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The actor-turned-politician further said that the Centre must respect the sentiments of people and scrap the NEET examination completely. “We reiterate that this is the only solution to the issue.”

நீட் தேர்வு குளறுபடிகளை எதிர்த்து டெல்லியில் நடைபெற்ற இளைஞர்கள் போராட்டத்திற்கு ஆதரவாகக் களமிறங்கிய மக்களவை எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர் திரு. ராகுல்காந்தி அவர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் பலர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டது, ஜனநாயகத்திற்கு எதிரானது. ஒன்றிய அரசின் இச்செயல்பாடுகள் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கவை.… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) July 22, 2026

The CJP-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar began on June 6, with students demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak, wider irregularities in the education system, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It attracted national interest after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site on June 28.

On the 21st day of his fast, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital. He was later transferred to Medanta Hospital following a direction from the Delhi High Court. Students attempted the “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20 during which clashes broke out between protesters and the Delhi Police. Delhi Police, however, has categorically denied using violence or excessive force during the protest.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi and several Opposition leaders staged a protest near the Prime Minister’s residence and were later detained after refusing to leave the protest site despite holding a brief discussion with Union Minister Jitendra Singh. According to Jitendra Singh, Rahul Gandhi initially said the sit-in protest would be withdrawn if the government agreed to hold a discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET paper leak, other examination irregularities, and the protests surrounding them. The minister further claimed that after the government accepted this demand, Rahul Gandhi raised an additional condition, seeking the resignation of the Education Minister.