Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleMom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH

Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH

Karishmma Tanna shares her pregnancy workout video featuring strength training, inspiring fans as she balances fitness and motherhood with confidence.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:55 PM (IST)

Actress Karishmma Tanna is stepping into a new chapter of her life, motherhood, and she’s doing it on her own terms. As she prepares to welcome her first child, the actor is proving that pregnancy doesn’t have to mean pressing pause on fitness.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter's Name; Share Meaning And First Pictures

A Glimpse Into Her Workout Routine

Karishmma recently took to Instagram to share a video from her gym session, offering fans a candid look at how she’s staying active during this phase. In the clip, she is seen powering through an inclined chest workout using heavy dumbbells. Her growing baby bump is clearly visible, adding a heartfelt touch to the moment.

She didn’t stop there. The actor wrapped up her routine with deadlifts, showcasing both strength and determination.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Accompanying the video, Karishmma struck an encouraging tone, captioning, "Common preggos!!! Let's work out!! I missed posting my gym videos ?? Did you too ??", a message that resonated with many of her followers.

A New Beginning For Karishmma And Varun

The fitness update comes just days after Karishmma and her husband, Varun Bangera, shared joyful news with their fans. On April 6, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Their announcement was simple yet touching: "A little Miracle , Our greatest gift 💝— August 2026"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Their journey together began in 2021, when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Less than a year later, in February 2022, they tied the knot in Mumbai, surrounded by friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry.

A Journey Through Television, Films, And OTT

While Karishmma now embraces this personal milestone, her professional journey has been equally remarkable. With over two decades in the entertainment industry, she has been part of popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat.

She also made her mark in Bollywood with films like Grand Masti, Sanju, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Her presence extended to digital platforms as well, with projects like Hush Hush earning appreciation.

A significant turning point came with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, where she starred alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neha Mishra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani. The series, based on Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, delves into the real-life case of a journalist accused in a 2011 murder.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karishmma Tanna Karishmma Tanna Pregnancy Karishmma Tanna Strength Training Pregnancy Workout Karishmma Tanna Gym Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH
Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH
Lifestyle
Parkinson’s Disease In India: From Air Pollution To Gut Health, Early Warning Signs Are Changing
Parkinson’s Disease In India: From Air Pollution To Gut Health, Early Warning Signs Are Changing
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk | Heart Health And Misinformation: Here's What You're Still Getting Wrong About Prevention
ABP Live Doc Talk | Heart Health And Misinformation: Here's What You're Still Getting Wrong About Prevention
Lifestyle
Parkinson Signs, Symptoms, Precautions: What Every Indian Family Needs To Know About Parkinson's in 2026
Parkinson Signs, Symptoms, Precautions: What Every Indian Family Needs To Know About Parkinson's in 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Breaking: Jaishankar in UAE Amid Iran–US Talks, Saudi FM in Islamabad Raises Gulf Diplomacy Stakes
Diplomatic Crisis: High-Stakes Islamabad Peace Talks Begin as Iran–US Delegations Arrive Amid Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And The Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget