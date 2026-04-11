Mom-To-Be Karishmma Tanna Stuns Fans With Strength Training Workout: WATCH

Actress Karishmma Tanna is stepping into a new chapter of her life, motherhood, and she’s doing it on her own terms. As she prepares to welcome her first child, the actor is proving that pregnancy doesn’t have to mean pressing pause on fitness.

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A Glimpse Into Her Workout Routine

Karishmma recently took to Instagram to share a video from her gym session, offering fans a candid look at how she’s staying active during this phase. In the clip, she is seen powering through an inclined chest workout using heavy dumbbells. Her growing baby bump is clearly visible, adding a heartfelt touch to the moment.

She didn’t stop there. The actor wrapped up her routine with deadlifts, showcasing both strength and determination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Accompanying the video, Karishmma struck an encouraging tone, captioning, "Common preggos!!! Let's work out!! I missed posting my gym videos ?? Did you too ??", a message that resonated with many of her followers.

A New Beginning For Karishmma And Varun

The fitness update comes just days after Karishmma and her husband, Varun Bangera, shared joyful news with their fans. On April 6, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Their announcement was simple yet touching: "A little Miracle , Our greatest gift 💝— August 2026"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishmma Tanna B (@karishmaktanna)

Their journey together began in 2021, when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Less than a year later, in February 2022, they tied the knot in Mumbai, surrounded by friends and well-wishers from the entertainment industry.

A Journey Through Television, Films, And OTT

While Karishmma now embraces this personal milestone, her professional journey has been equally remarkable. With over two decades in the entertainment industry, she has been part of popular television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat.

She also made her mark in Bollywood with films like Grand Masti, Sanju, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Her presence extended to digital platforms as well, with projects like Hush Hush earning appreciation.

A significant turning point came with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, where she starred alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neha Mishra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani. The series, based on Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, delves into the real-life case of a journalist accused in a 2011 murder.