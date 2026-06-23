The project stalled due to creative and budget disagreements with Universal. Madonna felt her life story demanded a large-scale production, while the studio had concerns over costs.
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Madonna Opens Up On Why Universal Pulled The Plug On Her Biopic
Madonna has revealed that budget disagreements with Universal Pictures led to her biopic being scrapped. The singer shared details of the fallout.
- Madonna confirmed budget disputes with Universal stalled her biopic.
- Netflix approached for series; script rights create new hurdle.
- She now develops a Netflix series, readies new album.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Madonna's biopic with Universal Pictures not move forward?
How long was Madonna's biopic in development before it was shelved?
Madonna spent nearly four years developing the film. This included extensive work on scripting, casting, and production planning before it was shelved.
Who was cast to play Madonna in the original biopic?
Julia Garner had been cast to portray Madonna in the cancelled film. She even filmed scenes recreating
What is Madonna working on now after the biopic's cancellation?
Madonna is developing a limited series for Netflix with Shawn Levy. She's also releasing her 15th studio album,
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