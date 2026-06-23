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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMadonna Opens Up On Why Universal Pulled The Plug On Her Biopic

Madonna Opens Up On Why Universal Pulled The Plug On Her Biopic

Madonna has revealed that budget disagreements with Universal Pictures led to her biopic being scrapped. The singer shared details of the fallout.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madonna confirmed budget disputes with Universal stalled her biopic.
  • Netflix approached for series; script rights create new hurdle.
  • She now develops a Netflix series, readies new album.

Madonna has finally spoken about why her much-discussed biopic never moved forward. The singer, who had spent years developing a film based on her life, revealed that creative and budget-related disagreements with Universal Pictures ultimately stalled the project. What began as an ambitious attempt to bring her extraordinary journey to the big screen gradually fell apart after prolonged discussions over scale and cost. Madonna has now shared fresh details about the fallout with Interview Magazine why negotiations collapsed, and how the failed project unexpectedly opened the door to a possible new chapter for her life story on streaming.

Madonna Biopic Fallout

Madonna revealed that budget concerns became the central issue in her disagreement with Universal. She spent nearly four years developing the film, including extensive work on scripting, casting, and production planning. According to the singer, her life story demanded a large-scale production. She felt anything smaller would fail to capture the highs, lows, and defining moments of her career.

The singer said the studio struggled to align with her vision. Madonna believed the project needed a major budget to do justice to her story, while Universal reportedly had concerns over costs. She even explored options to reduce expenses, including moving production to Serbia, but those efforts did not resolve the deadlock. The differences eventually led to the project being shelved.

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Netflix Enters The Picture

After the film stalled, Madonna said she was left uncertain about what came next. During that period, Netflix approached her about developing a limited series based on her life. However, the transition was far from simple. Since the original script had been developed under Universal, Madonna could not freely use that material without buying it back at a steep price. That created another major hurdle in moving forward with a new version of the story.

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More About The Cancelled Project

The biopic had generated major buzz from the beginning. Universal secured the project after a competitive bidding process in 2021. Over time, several prominent writers were attached, including Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Julia Garner had also been cast to portray Madonna, adding to the anticipation around the film. Interestingly, in April, Madonna and Julia filmed scenes for The Studio, reportedly poking fun at the cancelled project by recreating visuals inspired by Like a Virgin.

What’s next for Madonna

While the biopic remains shelved, Madonna appears focused on what lies ahead. Reports suggest she is now developing a limited series with filmmaker Shawn Levy for Netflix, though Julia Garner is not currently linked to the project. At the same time, the pop icon is preparing for the release of her 15th studio album, Confessions II, scheduled to arrive on 3 July.

Madonna’s big-screen biopic may be off the table for now, but her story is far from finished. Whether through film, streaming, or music, the Queen of Pop clearly still has plenty left to say.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Madonna's biopic with Universal Pictures not move forward?

The project stalled due to creative and budget disagreements with Universal. Madonna felt her life story demanded a large-scale production, while the studio had concerns over costs.

How long was Madonna's biopic in development before it was shelved?

Madonna spent nearly four years developing the film. This included extensive work on scripting, casting, and production planning before it was shelved.

Who was cast to play Madonna in the original biopic?

Julia Garner had been cast to portray Madonna in the cancelled film. She even filmed scenes recreating

What is Madonna working on now after the biopic's cancellation?

Madonna is developing a limited series for Netflix with Shawn Levy. She's also releasing her 15th studio album,

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Madonna Netflix Series Madonna Biopic Universal Pictures Julia Garner Confessions II
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