The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Devans Modern Breweries, temporarily preventing Sanjay Dutt-backed Cartel Bros Private Limited from using the “Godfather” name for its whisky products. The order comes amid an ongoing trademark dispute in which Devans claimed exclusive rights over the long-established brand name, arguing that its use by another liquor company could create confusion among consumers.

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Court Grants Interim Protection To Devans Modern Breweries

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the interim order after finding that Devans Modern Breweries had established a prima facie case warranting protection of its trademark rights.

According to Bar and Bench, in its direction, the Court stated, “Accordingly, the defendants, their successors, assigns, partners, directors, and all others acting for and on its behalf are restrained from manufacturing, bottling, marketing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, exporting, using the mark “GODFATHER” or “GODFATHER’S” or any other mark, label, carton, packaging, trade dress or representation as part of their trademark in respect of the product - whisky manufactured by the defendants during the pendency of the present suit.”

The Court further instructed Cartel Bros to take down all advertisements, online listings, social media posts and other promotional material carrying the disputed branding or any deceptively similar mark associated with alcoholic beverages.

How The Trademark Dispute Began

The legal battle was initiated by Devans Modern Breweries, which said it has been using the “Godfather” trademark since 1984. The company pointed out that while the brand is widely recognised for beer, it also holds registrations covering whisky and rum.

According to Devans, decades of continuous use have helped the mark acquire substantial goodwill and a distinct identity in the alcoholic beverages market. The company maintained that “Godfather” is an arbitrary trademark entitled to strong legal protection and argued that the use of a similar mark for whisky could mislead consumers.

Cartel Bros Defends Revised Branding

During the proceedings, Cartel Bros informed the Court that it had already altered its proposed branding. The company submitted that the label had been changed from “The Godfather” to “The Glenwalk Godfather’s by Sanjay Dutt.”

It also told the Court that it did not intend to use “The Godfather” as a standalone trademark and offered to withdraw its application for that mark if allowed to continue using the revised branding.

Court Finds Similarity Between The Marks

The High Court, however, was not convinced by those submissions. While examining the competing brands, it observed that the dominant and essential feature of Cartel Bros’ proposed mark remained closely associated with Devans’ registered trademark.

The Court said, “The essential and prominent feature of the defendant's mark is deceptively similar to that of the plaintiff.”

It also rejected the argument that non-use alone could weaken Devans’ rights over the registered trademark.

Another key issue before the Court was whether beer and whisky could be treated as distinct products for trademark purposes.

While acknowledging differences in pricing and consumer preferences, the Court concluded that both products belong to the same broader category of alcoholic beverages, are sold through similar trade channels and operate under the same regulatory framework.

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What Happens Next?

After assessing the material placed on record, the Court concluded that the balance of convenience favoured Devans Modern Breweries and that the requirements for interim protection had been met. As a result, Cartel Bros has been restrained from manufacturing, bottling, marketing, selling, advertising or exporting whisky under the “Godfather” or “Godfather’s” branding, or any deceptively similar variation, until further orders.

The trademark dispute will now proceed before the Delhi High Court for a detailed examination on its merits in the coming stages of the case.