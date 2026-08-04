Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Chopra showcased her two sides in new video.

She taught daughter Malti Marie scriptures, then joyfully danced with friends.

Chopra stars in SS Rajamouli's multi-location film 'Varanasi', releasing 2027.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her life as a mother and her fun-loving side in a new Instagram video. The actor revealed that she has “two personalities” - one being “Mama” and the other, as she described it, “Mamacita”. In the first part of the video, Priyanka can be seen teaching Durga Saptashati to her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The second half features her dancing with her friends.

Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Two Personalities

Priyanka shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Sound on,” while a text insert in the video read, “I have two personalities.”

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The first part shows Priyanka in her “Mama” avatar as she holds Malti in her arms and teaches her verses from the Durga Saptashati. The video then switches to her “Mamacita” side, with Priyanka letting loose and dancing with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018 after dating for some time. The couple tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in a series of grand ceremonies.

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They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have frequently shared glimpses of their family life and special moments with their daughter on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka will next be seen in Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

In a recent conversation with European magazine Tsunami, Rajamouli revealed that the film’s story travels across multiple locations and time periods, spanning from Antarctica and Africa to Ancient Rome before returning to Varanasi.

“The journey of Varanasi film goes from Varanasi to Antarctica, then to Africa, then travels back in time to Ancient Rome, and finally returns to Varanasi. We’ve released a teaser, but I didn’t want to reveal too much because it wouldn’t do justice to the film. Instead, we made a video showing the kind of experience audiences can expect, without revealing the story,” Rajamouli said.