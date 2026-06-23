Samay Raina shared a BTS clip from India's Got Latent Season 2 where he gifted Alia Bhatt and Sharvari a signed photograph of himself, leading to a hilarious exchange.
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Alia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip
Samay Raina left Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in splits after gifting them signed photos of himself in a hilarious BTS clip from India's Got Latent, with fans calling the moment wholesome and funny.
- Comedian Samay Raina gifted actors Alia, Sharvari, his signed photo.
- Alia, Sharvari reacted hilariously to Samay's unique gift.
- Fans praised Samay's humor, calling interaction wholesome, natural.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused Samay Raina's recent viral moment?
What unique gift did Samay Raina give Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?
As a welcome gesture, Samay Raina gifted both actors gift hampers which contained a framed, autographed photograph of himself, adding his trademark humour.
How did Alia Bhatt react to Samay Raina's unusual gift?
Alia Bhatt found the gift hilarious, especially the cheeky message on Samay's framed picture. Her laughter and reaction quickly became the highlight of the viral clip.
When did India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere?
The first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20. It featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai.
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