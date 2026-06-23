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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip

Samay Raina left Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in splits after gifting them signed photos of himself in a hilarious BTS clip from India's Got Latent, with fans calling the moment wholesome and funny.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina gifted actors Alia, Sharvari, his signed photo.
  • Alia, Sharvari reacted hilariously to Samay's unique gift.
  • Fans praised Samay's humor, calling interaction wholesome, natural.

Samay Raina is once again grabbing attention, this time for a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment from India’s Got Latent Season 2. The comedian recently shared a BTS clip featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and fans cannot stop talking about the hilarious exchange. Before the shoot began, Samay welcomed the two actors with special gift hampers. However, it was one unexpected item inside the hamper that stole the show, a signed photograph of Samay himself. Alia and Sharvari’s reactions have now gone viral online, with fans calling the interaction wholesome, funny and completely on-brand for Samay’s humour.

Samay Raina Gifts Alia And Sharvari

Samay Raina’s comic timing extended well beyond the stage during India’s Got Latent shoot. In a BTS video shared with his YouTube channel members, he is seen meeting Alia Bhatt and Sharvari before filming. As part of a welcome gesture, he handed both actors gift hampers. But instead of a conventional present, Samay added his trademark humour by giving a framed, autographed photograph of himself.

 
 
 
 
 
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Alia Bhatt’s Reaction Steals Attention

Alia’s reaction quickly became the highlight of the clip. Before opening the hamper, she spoke about watching episodes of India’s Got Latent while travelling. She revealed that she had watched an episode during a flight and ended up laughing so loudly that she disturbed fellow passengers. The real laughter, however, came after she spotted Samay’s framed picture inside the gift box. The cheeky message on it left her in stitches, making the moment instantly viral.

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Sharvari Joins The Fun

Sharvari was equally amused by Samay’s unusual gift. After receiving her signed photograph, she burst into laughter and played along with the joke. She jokingly said the framed autograph was precious enough to earn a spot on her bedside table. Her reaction added to the fun energy of the clip and made the moment even more entertaining for fans.

The viral clip quickly sparked reactions across social media. Fans praised Samay for effortlessly turning a simple exchange into a memorable comic moment. Many called it wholesome, while others said his humour remains unmatched. Several viewers also appreciated how comfortable and natural the interaction felt, making the BTS clip more enjoyable than expected.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 buzz

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has already become one of the most talked-about digital shows. After the controversy surrounding the previous season and its subsequent removal from YouTube, fans had been eagerly waiting for Samay Raina’s return. His comeback gained momentum with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he announced the new season.

The first episode of Season 2, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, premiered on 20 June and generated mixed reactions. While some viewers enjoyed the new season, others felt it lacked the raw charm of the original. Despite divided opinions on Season 2, Samay Raina continues to keep audiences engaged with his signature wit. And if this BTS clip is anything to go by, he knows exactly how to keep the internet talking.

 
 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Samay Raina's recent viral moment?

Samay Raina shared a BTS clip from India's Got Latent Season 2 where he gifted Alia Bhatt and Sharvari a signed photograph of himself, leading to a hilarious exchange.

What unique gift did Samay Raina give Alia Bhatt and Sharvari?

As a welcome gesture, Samay Raina gifted both actors gift hampers which contained a framed, autographed photograph of himself, adding his trademark humour.

How did Alia Bhatt react to Samay Raina's unusual gift?

Alia Bhatt found the gift hilarious, especially the cheeky message on Samay's framed picture. Her laughter and reaction quickly became the highlight of the viral clip.

When did India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere?

The first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20. It featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Comedy Sharvari BTS Video YouTube India's Got Latent Samay Raina Viral Clip Fan Reactions Autograph Gift
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