Alia Bhatt, Sharvari React To Samay Raina’s Unusual Gift In Viral BTS Latent Clip

Samay Raina is once again grabbing attention, this time for a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment from India’s Got Latent Season 2. The comedian recently shared a BTS clip featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and fans cannot stop talking about the hilarious exchange. Before the shoot began, Samay welcomed the two actors with special gift hampers. However, it was one unexpected item inside the hamper that stole the show, a signed photograph of Samay himself. Alia and Sharvari’s reactions have now gone viral online, with fans calling the interaction wholesome, funny and completely on-brand for Samay’s humour.

Samay Raina Gifts Alia And Sharvari

Samay Raina’s comic timing extended well beyond the stage during India’s Got Latent shoot. In a BTS video shared with his YouTube channel members, he is seen meeting Alia Bhatt and Sharvari before filming. As part of a welcome gesture, he handed both actors gift hampers. But instead of a conventional present, Samay added his trademark humour by giving a framed, autographed photograph of himself.

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Alia Bhatt’s Reaction Steals Attention

Alia’s reaction quickly became the highlight of the clip. Before opening the hamper, she spoke about watching episodes of India’s Got Latent while travelling. She revealed that she had watched an episode during a flight and ended up laughing so loudly that she disturbed fellow passengers. The real laughter, however, came after she spotted Samay’s framed picture inside the gift box. The cheeky message on it left her in stitches, making the moment instantly viral.

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Sharvari Joins The Fun

Sharvari was equally amused by Samay’s unusual gift. After receiving her signed photograph, she burst into laughter and played along with the joke. She jokingly said the framed autograph was precious enough to earn a spot on her bedside table. Her reaction added to the fun energy of the clip and made the moment even more entertaining for fans.

The viral clip quickly sparked reactions across social media. Fans praised Samay for effortlessly turning a simple exchange into a memorable comic moment. Many called it wholesome, while others said his humour remains unmatched. Several viewers also appreciated how comfortable and natural the interaction felt, making the BTS clip more enjoyable than expected.

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India’s Got Latent Season 2 buzz

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has already become one of the most talked-about digital shows. After the controversy surrounding the previous season and its subsequent removal from YouTube, fans had been eagerly waiting for Samay Raina’s return. His comeback gained momentum with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he announced the new season.

The first episode of Season 2, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, premiered on 20 June and generated mixed reactions. While some viewers enjoyed the new season, others felt it lacked the raw charm of the original. Despite divided opinions on Season 2, Samay Raina continues to keep audiences engaged with his signature wit. And if this BTS clip is anything to go by, he knows exactly how to keep the internet talking.