Aanchal Khurana has accused Shivangi Joshi of past personal misconduct involving a
Aanchal Khurana Calls Out Shivangi Joshi's 'Jhoothi Image'; Recalls Being Told, 'Mere Bande Se Dur Raho'
Aanchal Khurana shared videos on Instagram alleging Shivangi Joshi once asked her to stay away from her boyfriend. The actor also criticised Shivangi's actions in the latest Lock Upp Season 2 episode.
- Aanchal Khurana alleged Shivangi sent text about her boyfriend.
- She criticized Shivangi's acceptance of Harshad's Lock Upp sacrifice.
- Khurana stated Shivangi projects false image, provoking fan backlash.
- Viewers debated Harshad's sacrifice and Shivangi's reaction online.
Television actor and MTV Roadies 8 winner Aanchal Khurana has levelled fresh allegations against Shivangi Joshi through a series of Instagram videos. Alongside recalling a past personal incident, Aanchal also criticised Shivangi Joshi's conduct in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. Her remarks have sparked fresh debate online, with viewers continuing to discuss Harshad Chopda's decision during the reality show.
ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi Becomes First Finalist Of Lock Upp 2 After Harshad Chopda Gives Up His Spot; Fans React
Aanchal Khurana Recalls A Past Incident
In one of the videos posted on Instagram, Aanchal claimed that an incident took place while they were working together on a television show. According to her, Shivangi's then "private boyfriend" had visited the set, after which she and one of her friends allegedly received a lengthy message.
She said, "Kuch saal pehle mai ek show kar rahi thi. Inke so called, 'private boyfriend' hamare show are aaye aur inka ek lamba text mujhe aur meri friend ko aaya. Unhone bola, 'Mere bande se dur raho, tum unpe line maar rahi ho."
Aanchal further alleged that the man involved had not been truthful with Shivangi.
She added, "Inke bande ne inko jhooth bola."
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'Mujhe Farak Sirf Iss Baat Se Padta Hai'
Continuing her remarks, Aanchal said she was never personally interested in either the man or Shivangi. She claimed her concern was with what she described as Shivangi's public image and the reaction she receives whenever she speaks about the matter.
She said, "Mujhe koi farak nahi padta. Mujhe naa uss ladke se matlab tha, na Shivangi Joshi se matlab tha. Mujhe farak sirf iss baat se padta hai ki ye jo jhoothi image portray karte hain. Jab mai fact bol deti hu tab saari inki fandom aake mujhe ulti seedhi gaaliyan bakte hain."
Aanchal also stated that she had worked closely with Shivangi and therefore believed she knew her beyond what fans see publicly.
She said, "Guys, you don't even know them personally. I have literally worked with them. Tum nahi jaante ho, tum ek maukhota dekh rahe ho."
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Teases Sohail Khan Over Ex-Wife On Alliance: ‘You're Still Listening To Seema Sajdeh?’
Aanchal Criticises Shivangi Over Lock Upp 2 Episode
In another Instagram Reel, Aanchal reacted to the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, where Harshad Chopda surrendered his finalist position to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination.
Sharing a clip from the episode, she wrote, "Not once did she say, 'No, I have dignity, I won't take this.' All she said was 'soch lo', khairaat mai finalist."
She captioned the post, "Respect for @harshad_chopda. Shivangi couldn't stand for a friend. And she just showed her real self in today's Ep. Makers wanted Shivangi Joshi to stay that's why they gave this option to harshad, as they were expecting Shreya to vote Yogesh out which didn't happen. Scripted show"
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What Happened In The Latest Lock Upp Season 2 Episode?
The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 saw Harshad Chopda, who had secured the first finalist position a day earlier, voluntarily give up his place in the competition to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination. As a result, Harshad exited the race while Shivangi became the season's first finalist.
The twist quickly divided viewers on social media. While many praised Harshad for his sacrifice, others questioned whether he was prioritising someone else's game over his own. At the same time, some viewers criticised Shivangi for not making a stronger attempt to stop him, while others defended her.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Aanchal Khurana's recent allegations against Shivangi Joshi?
What past incident did Aanchal Khurana recall about Shivangi Joshi?
Aanchal claimed Shivangi's 'private boyfriend' visited their set. Subsequently, Shivangi messaged Aanchal and a friend, warning them to stay away from him.
How did Aanchal Khurana criticize Shivangi Joshi's actions in Lock Upp 2?
Aanchal criticized Shivangi for accepting Harshad Chopda's finalist spot without refusing. She suggested Shivangi showed her 'real self' by taking a 'charity' position.
What happened in the latest Lock Upp Season 2 episode involving Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi?
Harshad Chopda gave up his finalist position to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination. This made Shivangi the first finalist, sparking debate among viewers.