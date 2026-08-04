Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood singer Afsana Khan's official Instagram account was hacked.

She urged fans to avoid engaging with the compromised profile.

Khan expressed disappointment, highlighting Instagram's fan connection importance.

Account recovery is underway, with restoration expected soon.

Bollywood singer Afsana Khan, popular for her songs in the blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, has informed her fans of her official Instagram account being hacked.

The singer has appealed to everyone to not engage in any conversations, click on any links, or respond to any messages sent from her Instagram account until she officially confirms that access has been restored.

In a video message shared by her team, Afsana is seen expressing her disappointment over the incident and strongly condemned the misuse of social media accounts.

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She said that Instagram has always been the primary platform through which she connects with her fans and shares updates about her music, live shows and personal milestones.

Speaking about the incident, Afsana said, “Whoever has done this has done something very wrong. Instagram is where we share all our personal and professional updates, our shows and our daily activities. Misusing someone’s account like this is completely unacceptable.”

The singer also reassured her fans that the recovery process is already underway and that the matter has been reported to the concerned team. She remains hopeful that the account will be restored shortly.

Ending her message on a hopeful note, Afsana said, “We have submitted the account for recovery and I will be getting it back soon. With Mahadev’s blessings, everything will be solved.”

Until the account is officially recovered, Afsana Khan has urged everyone to stay cautious and ignore any suspicious activity originating from her Instagram profile.

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Talking about the singer, her recent song Tere Naal Nachna, from Dhurandhar, went on to become a rage on social media amongst young audiences.

Her songs over the years mostly have turned out to be chartbusters.

Afsana was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, a few years ago.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)