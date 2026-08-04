India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Singer Afsana Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Suspicious Links Or Messages

Dhurandhar Singer Afsana Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Suspicious Links Or Messages

Dhurandhar-fame singer Afsana Khan revealed that her Instagram account has been hacked and urged fans not to click on any links or respond to messages sent from the account.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bollywood singer Afsana Khan's official Instagram account was hacked.
  • She urged fans to avoid engaging with the compromised profile.
  • Khan expressed disappointment, highlighting Instagram's fan connection importance.
  • Account recovery is underway, with restoration expected soon.

Bollywood singer Afsana Khan, popular for her songs in the blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, has informed her fans of her official Instagram account being hacked.

The singer has appealed to everyone to not engage in any conversations, click on any links, or respond to any messages sent from her Instagram account until she officially confirms that access has been restored.

In a video message shared by her team, Afsana is seen expressing her disappointment over the incident and strongly condemned the misuse of social media accounts.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Two Personalities In New Video; Teaches Durga Saptashati To Daughter Malti

She said that Instagram has always been the primary platform through which she connects with her fans and shares updates about her music, live shows and personal milestones.

Speaking about the incident, Afsana said, “Whoever has done this has done something very wrong. Instagram is where we share all our personal and professional updates, our shows and our daily activities. Misusing someone’s account like this is completely unacceptable.”

The singer also reassured her fans that the recovery process is already underway and that the matter has been reported to the concerned team. She remains hopeful that the account will be restored shortly.

Ending her message on a hopeful note, Afsana said, “We have submitted the account for recovery and I will be getting it back soon. With Mahadev’s blessings, everything will be solved.”

Until the account is officially recovered, Afsana Khan has urged everyone to stay cautious and ignore any suspicious activity originating from her Instagram profile.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Teases Sohail Khan Over Ex-Wife On Alliance: ‘You're Still Listening To Seema Sajdeh?’

Talking about the singer, her recent song Tere Naal Nachna, from Dhurandhar, went on to become a rage on social media amongst young audiences.

Her songs over the years mostly have turned out to be chartbusters.

Afsana was also seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, a few years ago.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Bollywood singer Afsana Khan's Instagram account?

Afsana Khan's official Instagram account has been hacked. She informed her fans about the incident and is working towards its recovery.

What should fans do regarding messages from Afsana Khan's hacked Instagram account?

Fans are urged not to engage in conversations, click on links, or respond to any messages from her Instagram. They should ignore any suspicious activity until she confirms access is restored.

What is Afsana Khan's reaction to her Instagram account being hacked?

Afsana expressed disappointment and strongly condemned the misuse of social media accounts. She stated that misusing her account is unacceptable, as it's her primary platform for updates.

Is there an ongoing process to recover Afsana Khan's Instagram account?

Yes, the recovery process is already underway, and the matter has been reported to the concerned team. Afsana is hopeful that the account will be restored soon.

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Afsana Khan Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Dhurandhar Singer Afsana Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Suspicious Links Or Messages
Dhurandhar Singer Afsana Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Ignore Suspicious Links Or Messages
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Two Personalities In New Video; Teaches Durga Saptashati To Daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Says She Has Two Personalities In New Video; Teaches Durga Saptashati To Daughter Malti
Celebrities
Salman Khan Teases Sohail Khan Over Ex-Wife On Alliance: ‘You're Still Listening To Seema Sajdeh?’
Salman Khan Teases Sohail Khan Over Ex-Wife On Alliance: ‘You're Still Listening To Seema Sajdeh?’
Celebrities
Rashmika Mandanna Shares Health Update After Hip Injury, Says Tendon Detached During ‘Mysaa’ Dance Shoot
Rashmika Mandanna Shares Health Update After Hip Injury, Says Tendon Detached During ‘Mysaa’ Dance Shoot
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget