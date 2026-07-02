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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Massive Backlash Over Remarks About Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Massive Backlash Over Remarks About Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda

Shreya Kalra has come under heavy criticism after her remarks about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda on Lock Upp 2. Rajiv Adatia and social media users strongly reacted to the controversy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreya Kalra's Lock Upp 2 remarks sparked online debate.
  • She called Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda
  • Rajiv Adatia and fans defended actors, criticising Kalra's statements.

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has ignited a major online debate after Shreya Kalra made controversial statements about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. Her remarks made during a conversation inside the house, they quickly gained traction on social media, drawing criticism from fans as well as industry insiders.

ALSO READ: Harshad Chopda Called 'Homophobic' By Internet As Lock Upp 2 Conversation With Shreya Kalra Sparks Debate

Shreya Kalra's Remarks Spark Controversy

The latest episode saw tensions running high as Shreya Kalra, following a series of heated exchnages with other contestants, spoke to fellow inmate Madhuri Jain Grover about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

Claiming she had entered the show for different reasons, Shreya suggested she was not participating to rebuild her career, unlike the two actors. She also stated that she considered herself more popular than them.

Shreya said, “I know I am bigger than all of them because my life has just begun. This isn’t the only show I have to do and win. I am going to do a lot more in life. I know that, and I am proud of it because I am talented and skilled.”

She later made further remarks about the actors' careers, saying, “I am not here to revive my career like them. Like, all my shows are flopping, so let me do a reality show. That way I will regain my audience. Their career is dead. Shivangi’s last show was a flop. No one is giving Harshad work outside. He is arrogant. That’s why he is not married. Because no woman would marry a guy like him."

The audacity to call Harshad and Shivangi “flops” while having nothing comparable to show
by u/SeaworthinessSea7809 in IndianTellyTalk

Rajiv Adatia Publicly Defends Shivangi Joshi

Television personality Rajiv Adatia also weighed in on the controversy through his Instagram Stories, criticising Shreya Kalra for her comments.

He wrote, “Shreya Kalra did you just say “Shivangi Joshi is a flop who’s come to revive her career!" Tu hai kon?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi. No one even knows you! She’s had more hit shows than you have had hot dinners!! Shivangi is classy one thing you will never be! You can’t even act or host! What are you even on about! You cry people troll you and want sympathy it’s because you have a gutter mouth and talk non stop crap! Never compare yourself to Shivangi Joshi! Ever!! #lockup2."

(Image Source: Instagram/@rajivadatia)
(Image Source: Instagram/@rajivadatia)

He added, “I’m sorry, but I can’t stand people who target others just for screen time. I have five friends on that show, and all I’ve seen from this girl is constant swearing, degrading people, being verbally abusive, age-shaming, and talking nonstop rubbish. That’s not strength, and it’s certainly not entertainment. Then people say, “Love her or hate her, she’s giving content because everyone’s talking about her." Being talked about for all the wrong reasons isn’t something to celebrate. Crass behaviour isn’t content."

He concluded by saying, “She’s attacking hardworking people, trying to damage reputations and careers, when she herself has only just arrived on the scene. I genuinely had to Google who she was before she walked on stage because I had no idea. I’ve never liked bullies, and I never will. If you come after people I care about, don’t expect me to stay quiet. Loyalty matters, and I’ll always stand up for my friends."

ALSO READ: Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral

Social Media Users React

The controversy quickly gained traction online, with many viewers defending Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda while criticising Shreya Kalra's remarks.

One user commented, "Shivangi and Harshad played lead characters in the show jisme iska boyfriend side character tha. Harshad already kaafi hit shows kr chuka and tbh nowadays majority of itv shows are not getting good trp. Delulu fr."

Another wrote, "Kaira popularity was on peak. They ruled ITV for sure."

A third user said, "I don't follow shivangi much but dude I've watched kaira during their gen and God, she's delusional af if she thinks Shivangi's flop!! I remember her pairing with Mohsin was so loved back then, and not to forget after the OG's left, theirs was the only gen to carry rishta with the legacy, 5 saal chalaya tha yaar show ko. Iska kya achievement hai life Mai."

Another reaction read, "Ekta ke show mein ekta ke hi show ko flop bolrahi hai."

One more user added, "This woman says everything that she won't ever be able to take on herself."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent online debate surrounding Lock Upp 2?

Shreya Kalra made controversial statements about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda during a Lock Upp 2 episode. Her remarks quickly gained traction, drawing criticism from fans and industry insiders.

What were Shreya Kalra's controversial remarks about the actors?

Shreya claimed she wasn't on the show to revive her career, unlike Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda. She stated their careers were 'dead' and she considered herself more popular.

How did Rajiv Adatia react to Shreya Kalra's comments?

Rajiv Adatia publicly defended Shivangi Joshi on Instagram, criticizing Shreya for her remarks. He stated Shivangi is far more successful and called Shreya out for her abusive language.

What was the general reaction from social media users?

Many social media users defended Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, criticizing Shreya Kalra's remarks. They highlighted the actors' past successes and popularity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
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Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Netflix Shreya Kalra Lock Upp 2
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