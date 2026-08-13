Bar Council Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Halting NALSAR 2026 Students’ Enrolment Over CJI Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bar Council withdrew order on NALSAR graduates' enrolment.

Initial order stemmed from student protests against CJI's visit.

BCI earlier sought campaign details, list of involved students.

The Bar Council of India has withdrawn its earlier order directing State Bar Councils to halt the enrolment of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad’s 2026 law graduates following a controversy over a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant’s participation in the university’s convocation. The initial order had asked NALSAR’s Vice-Chancellor to submit a report on the campaign and had sought details of students and others involved.

BCI Reverses Order

The Bar Council of India had earlier taken a strict view of the reported campaign, directing that students from NALSAR’s 2026 batch should not be enrolled as advocates until further orders. The council had also sought a copy of the memorandum submitted by students, the list of signatories and details of those who allegedly helped organise and publicise the campaign.

The move came after reports that several NALSAR students had opposed the proposed participation of the Chief Justice of India at the university’s convocation. The students had reportedly raised concerns over remarks by the Chief Justice relating to the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ student movement and his alleged inaction over police action.

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‘Criticism Is Allowed’

The Bar Council of India said law students have every right to engage in critical thinking, debate and analysis of judicial decisions, and that criticism cannot be prohibited. However, it said threats, pressure, personal insults or an organised boycott targeting a constitutional office-holder cannot be justified.

The council stressed that students who intend to become advocates are expected to respect the country’s highest judicial office.

With the enrolment order now withdrawn, the immediate focus shifts to whether the Bar Council will continue examining the campaign and whether any further action will be taken against individual students or others found to have played a role.

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