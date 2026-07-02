Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut confronted Lock Upp 2 contestant Ram Kapoor.

She criticized his rude attitude and show performance.

Farah Khan previously questioned Ram's controversial actions and remarks.

Ram Kapoor faced past controversies over marital cheating remarks.

Ram Kapoor has been one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2 since the very first day. His controversial remarks and rude attitude have repeatedly grabbed attention. However, it appears his approach has not gone down well with Kangana Ranaut, who openly criticised him in the newly released promo. She appeared as the show's 'Janta Ki Awaaz' (Voice of the People) and the promo video has gone viral on social media.

New Lock Upp 2 Promo Goes Viral

The makers have released a fresh promo featuring Kangana Ranaut making a dramatic entry as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. Joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she questions the contestants in a hard-hitting interaction.

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During the conversation, Kangana singles out Ram Kapoor and strongly criticises his attitude. The promo has quickly gone viral across social media, with viewers reacting to the tense exchange.

'Why Did You Come On This Show?' Kangana Asks Ram Kapoor

Addressing Ram Kapoor directly, Kangana says, "Ram ji, you should not have taken this game so seriously. And if you think you're too big for this jail, then why did you come here in the first place? Did you come here just to display your crudeness?"

Responding to her remarks, Ram Kapoor defends himself, saying, "When the right time comes, I will accept my truth, and I will do it better than anyone else present here."

Kangana, however, remains unconvinced and warns him once again, saying, "If you truly want to improve yourself, stop defending yourself."

Finally #KanganaRanaut in #LockUpp2



No filter and the way she gave reality check to Ram Kapoor ..! Bang onnn ..



Akanksha chamola will come to know about her secret being revealed by Shreya Kalra ..! pic.twitter.com/0G3uatRGjw — DestinY🥀 (@DestinyyyBoss) July 1, 2026

Farah Khan Had Earlier Given Him A Reality Check

This is not the first time Ram Kapoor has been called out on the show. Earlier, during the 'Chargesheet' segment, Farah Khan also questioned his performance.

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She told him, "You play the lead role in every show, but after coming here you've become a background actor. The Ram I'm seeing here is not someone I like."

Her comments had already raised questions about Ram's presence and gameplay inside the house.

Ram Kapoor Surrounded By Controversies Since Day One

Ram Kapoor has remained in the spotlight throughout Lock Upp Season 2 for one controversy after another.

Earlier in the season, he described cheating in marriage as something that could be considered normal, saying that if two people truly love each other, they should try to save their relationship. His remarks sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many users criticising him.

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More recently, he was seen publicly lip-kissing Varun Yadav, who is 25 years younger than him, during an episode of the show. The moment also drew significant criticism and fuelled further debate among viewers.