A 25-year-old man from Haryana’s Kurukshetra was stabbed to death in Frankfurt, Germany, leaving his family devastated and struggling to understand the circumstances surrounding his death. Vishu Sharma, a resident of Mahadev Mohalla in Kurukshetra, had moved abroad in search of a better future.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear. Police have not yet established why Vishu was attacked or who was responsible. Details about the three suspected individuals linked to the case are also yet to emerge.

From Kurukshetra To Europe

According to his family, Vishu left for Portugal in November 2022 after his father sold a plot to raise around Rs 20 lakh to finance his move abroad. He stayed in Portugal for about a year before moving to France.

In Paris, Vishu underwent around six months of military training and subsequently served in the French Army for roughly a year. After leaving the army, he moved to Germany around a year and a half ago and began working in the delivery sector. He reportedly supervised a team of delivery workers.

Vishu was living in Germany with his neighbour and friend Gaurav, who informed the family about the incident at around 4 am. His family said they last spoke to him on Monday, before learning about his death on Wednesday.

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Family Awaits Answers

His family is now completing the formalities to bring his body back to India. His father, Neeraj Sharma, works for a jeweller in Kurukshetra.

For the family, the tragedy has come just days before Raksha Bandhan. Vishu’s sister Noni said she had spoken to him on Monday and had sent him a rakhi. She said he had promised to buy her a gold ring for the occasion.

“He was supposed to go and choose the design today,” she said, according to the family, describing the heartbreak of losing her brother before they could fulfil the plan.

The family is now waiting for answers about what led to the fatal attack, as arrangements are being made to bring Vishu’s body home.

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