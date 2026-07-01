Shreya and Rishabh state they are not officially dating and consider themselves 'best friends.' They admitted to being 'very confused' about their arrangement.
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Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral
Shreya Kalra’s old video with Rishabh Jaiswal has resurfaced amid her Lock Upp 2 controversy, sparking fresh debate over their unusual bond after statements about living together and being allowed to date other people.
- Old video resurfaced featuring Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal.
- They live together but confirmed dating other people.
- Despite this, they denied formal labels, calling it friendship.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the nature of Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal's relationship?
Why do Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal live together if they are not dating?
They explained that sharing a house in Mumbai is practical due to high living costs. Their arrangement is based on companionship and convenience rather than a formal relationship.
Are Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal in an open relationship?
Shreya stated they are 'allowed to date other people.' However, both denied being in a formal open relationship, maintaining they are simply best friends living together.
Where did the video featuring Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal resurface from?
The resurfaced clip is from Uorfi Javed's YouTube channel, originally posted nearly 11 months ago. It captured a candid interaction about their unconventional bond.
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