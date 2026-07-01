Are Shreya Kalra And Rishabh Jaiswal In An Open Relationship? Old Video Goes Viral

Shreya Kalra, currently seen in Lock Upp 2 alongside contestants like Akanksha Chamola and others, has been making headlines for multiple reasons. While the reality star is already facing heavy trolling online after her controversial remarks about Akanksha Chamola’s bisexuality, an old video featuring Shreya and her rumoured boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal has resurfaced on social media. The clip, from Uorfi Javed’s YouTube channel nearly 11 months ago, has reignited curiosity around one question: are Shreya and Rishabh in an open relationship, or is their bond something far more complicated?

Shreya-Rishabh Relationship Buzz

The resurfaced clip comes from a candid interaction hosted by Uorfi Javed, where she directly questioned Shreya and Rishabh about their unusual equation. During the conversation, Uorfi asked whether the two had ever broken up. The response immediately sparked curiosity, especially after Shreya and Rishabh made it clear that they were not officially dating.

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Shreya said, “We are not officially dating.” This surprised Uorfi, especially after learning that the two live together. She asked how they could be living together if they were not in a relationship. In response, both explained that sharing a house in Mumbai made practical sense because living alone is expensive. According to them, their arrangement is more about companionship and convenience than labels.

Open Relationship

The conversation took a dramatic turn when Uorfi questioned whether living together without officially dating essentially made them an unofficial couple. She said, “If you live together, you are literally unofficial husband and wife.” However, Shreya and Rishabh denied this interpretation. What grabbed maximum attention was their statement about dating other people. During the discussion, Shreya Kalra said, “We are allowed to date other people also.” That instantly prompted Uorfi to ask whether they were in an open relationship.

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She reacted by saying, “You guys are in an open relationship?” Despite the speculation, both denied being in a formal relationship at all. They maintained that they were simply best friends living together, though even they admitted their arrangement could be difficult to define. At one point, they candidly admitted, “We are also very confused about this.”

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Viral Clip Triggers Debate

The video also featured light-hearted banter around two women visiting their house and a humorous argument involving Rishabh’s hospital visit. When questioned about an incident involving a nurse during a medical drip session, the conversation turned playful, with teasing remarks and jokes adding to the already chaotic exchange. Despite the humour, the larger takeaway from the video was clear: Shreya and Rishabh share a bond that does not fit neatly into conventional relationship labels.

Their repeated insistence that they are “single” while sharing a home and allowing each other freedom to date others has only fuelled online debate. With Shreya already under scrutiny because of recent controversies inside Lock Upp 2, this old clip has once again put her personal life under the spotlight. Whether Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal are in an open relationship or simply share an unconventional bond remains unclear. But one thing is certain: the resurfaced video has added yet another layer of intrigue to Shreya’s already controversial stint on Lock Upp 2.