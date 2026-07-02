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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSame VFX Studio, Different Visuals? Namit Malhotra Reacts As Fans Compare 'Ramayana' With Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Same VFX Studio, Different Visuals? Namit Malhotra Reacts As Fans Compare 'Ramayana' With Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

DNEG CEO and Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has responded after social media compared the VFX of Ramayana and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey despite both films being handled by the same VFX studio.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Ramayana' and 'Odyssey' VFX by DNEG sparks debate.
  • Users debate practical effects versus 'Ramayana's polished vision.
  • DNEG CEO Malhotra addressed comparisons, hinting at film's innovations.
  • 'Ramayana', a Rs 4000-crore epic, releases in 2026-27.

The visual effects of Ramayana have sparked widespread discussion online after social media users realised that the same company, DNEG, is also handling the VFX for Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. This led many to question why the two films appear visually different despire sharing the same VFX studio. As the debate gained momentum, producer and DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra addressed the comparisons and shared his perspective on the mythological project.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana 'Leaked' Clip Goes Viral, Fans Claim It's AI-Generated

Users Questions Why The Same VFX Studio Delivers Different Visuals

The online conversation began after users pointed out that DNEG is responsible for the visual effects of both Ramayana and The Odyssey, while Namit Malhotra serves as the company's CEO.

One social media user wrote, "DNEG is handling the VFX for both #Odyssey and #Ramayana. Namit Malhotra is the CEO of DNEG. Yet the difference in visual quality between the two projects is hard to ignore."

The user further questioned, "What's the reason? Especially when #Ramayana reportedly has the bigger budget."

Social Media Users React

The post quickly attracted a variety of responses.

One user commented, "Nolan famously uses little to no cgi. 90 percent of all the shots in Odyssey is fully practical."

Another wrote, "Nolan Like to shot in real locations. Whereas even Ramayan's simple shots are VFX. Director Vision is the main thing."

A different user said, "They are clearly inspired from Hollywood epics which is why creature design & world building is similar to LoTR, GOT & Hobbit. Namit himself said that he wants Western audience validation."

Another opinion read, "The colour palette is too polished that is why it feels like AI. However I don't want to diminish hardwork of VFX artist. It is not AI but mediocre vision of makers. Wished the colour palette was like Baahubali, it suits the aesthetics of Ramayana."

ALSO READ: 'He Never Complained': Rajkumar Hirani Recalls Ranbir Kapoor Reporting To ‘Sanju’ Set At 3 AM For 7 AM Shoot

Namit Malhotra Responds To The Comparisons

During an interview with content creator Aarush Prashanth, Malhotra was asked about the technological innovations being used in the making of Ramayana. Without revealing specific details, he hinted that the team is working on several aspects that audiences will only discover when they watch the film.

He said, "I think there are 2-3 things which I don't want to say today. I just wish for the audience to see it first. If they do not notice it, then we will be very successful. That's why, by saying it now, I don't want to alert anyone. We are doing everything we can from our side. We're working hard so that we do the best we can. With everyone's passion or enthusiasm, this will become a moment of pride for every Indian all over the world."

When asked about comparisons between Ramayana and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Malhotra responded, "I think it's in our hands as Indians, which path and position we take it, with belief, in front of world."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part mythological epic is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the project is among the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

The first instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, while the second part is set for a Diwali 2027 release. With Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Ramayana remains one of the most anticipated Indian releases in recent years, with its scale, technology and production values continuing to generate discussion ahead of its release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are social media users discussing the visual effects of Ramayana?

Users noticed DNEG, the same company handling Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, is doing Ramayana's VFX. They questioned the visual differences, especially given Ramayana's reported larger budget.

What was DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra's response to the visual comparisons between Ramayana and The Odyssey?

Namit Malhotra hinted at unrevealed technological innovations in Ramayana that audiences will discover upon watching. He also stated that its reception globally depends on Indians.

Who is directing the Ramayana film and what is its reported budget?

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced, with a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Christopher Nolan VFX The Odyssey Namit Malhotra DNEG
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