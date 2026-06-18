'Lagaan' Actress Suhasini Mulay, 60, Found Love On Facebook, Married A Scientist Within 75 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their simple wedding ceremony occurred at an Arya Samaj temple.

While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to be one of the industry's most eligible bachelors at the age of 60, there is an actress who surprised everyone by getting married at the same stage of life. What makes her story even more fascinating is that she found her life partner on Facebook and tied the knot within just 75 days of meeting him.

The actress is Suhasini Mulay, known for her memorable performances in Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and Jodhaa Akbar.

Suhasini Mulay's Husband Is A Renowned Scientist

After her recent conversation on Suhana Safar, Suhasini Mulay's love story has once again grabbed attention. She fell in love with scientist Atul Gurtu after connecting with him on Facebook. The couple wasted no time and got married within just 75 days.

Their love story is particularly unique. Suhasini had joined Facebook on the suggestion of one of her co-stars while looking for work opportunities. Little did she know that the social media platform would eventually lead her to the person she would spend the rest of her life with.

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What Did Suhasini Mulay Say?

In an interview with Suhana Safar, Suhasini Mulay opened up about finding love and getting married at the age of 60. She said, “I got married for the first time when I was 60. Before that, I had never found the right life partner. My husband, Atul Gurtu, is a well-known scientist. When he talks about science, I often don't understand much of it, but he is a wonderful human being.”

Atul Gurtu's Second Marriage

Recalling how their relationship began, Suhasini shared that she came across Atul Gurtu's Facebook profile and was surprised to see a physicist active on the platform. At the time, he was working in Switzerland on the world-famous Large Hadron Collider (LHC) project. Since Suhasini had always been interested in science, she decided to send him a message. That simple interaction marked the beginning of their conversations.

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Love Story That Started On Facebook

One day, while browsing Facebook, Suhasini noticed Atul Gurtu's profile in the “People You May Know” section. Curious about his work, she sent him a message asking, “What is the LHC?” From there, the two started chatting regularly. Their conversations gradually moved to emails and messages, helping them understand each other better.

What began as a friendship soon blossomed into love. As their bond grew stronger, the couple realised they had found companionship in each other. Within just 75 days of meeting online, they decided to get married, proving that love can arrive at any stage of life and sometimes in the most unexpected ways.

Married At An Arya Samaj Temple Within 75 Days

As their friendship deepened, Atul Gurtu eventually expressed his feelings and proposed marriage to Suhasini Mulay. By then, Suhasini had also developed strong feelings for him and readily accepted his proposal.

The couple wasted no time in taking their relationship forward. Just 75 days after their first interaction, they decided to tie the knot. On January 16, 2011, Suhasini and Atul got married in a simple ceremony at an Arya Samaj temple. What makes their story remarkable is that only 75 days passed between their first connection and their wedding day.

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It is worth noting that this is Atul Gurtu's second marriage. His first wife had passed away after battling cancer. Despite the personal loss he had endured, Atul found love again with Suhasini, and the two have since shared a happy life together.