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Celeb Spotted | Laughter Chefs Cast Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav Snapped On Set; Malaika Arora, Pragya Kapoor Step Out In Bandra
Tiger Shroff, Zaheer Iqbal, Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav were spotted at different locations across Mumbai, from Bandra streets to the Laughter Chefs set, grabbing attention.
Elvish Yadav and Jannat were spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, while Tiger Shroff was stepping out in Bandra during a casual public outing.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Laughter Chefs Cast Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav Snapped On Set; Malaika Arora, Pragya Kapoor Step Out In Bandra
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel And Others Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years Of Gadar