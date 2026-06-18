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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Laughter Chefs Cast Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav Snapped On Set; Malaika Arora, Pragya Kapoor Step Out In Bandra

Celeb Spotted | Laughter Chefs Cast Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav Snapped On Set; Malaika Arora, Pragya Kapoor Step Out In Bandra

Tiger Shroff, Zaheer Iqbal, Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav were spotted at different locations across Mumbai, from Bandra streets to the Laughter Chefs set, grabbing attention.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tiger Shroff, Zaheer Iqbal, Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav were spotted at different locations across Mumbai, from Bandra streets to the Laughter Chefs set, grabbing attention.

Elvish Yadav and Jannat were spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs, while Tiger Shroff was stepping out in Bandra during a casual public outing.

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Actress Jannat Zubair was caught in a candid, sunlit moment outside the Laughter Chefs set, greeting onlookers with a friendly wave. She kept it comfortable in a brown top and beige pants for the appearance. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Actress Jannat Zubair was caught in a candid, sunlit moment outside the Laughter Chefs set, greeting onlookers with a friendly wave. She kept it comfortable in a brown top and beige pants for the appearance. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
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Television actor Arjun Bijlani turned heads in a bold purple oversized co-ord set paired with sleek sunglasses as he arrived at the Laughter Chefs set. The actor struck a stylish pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Television actor Arjun Bijlani turned heads in a bold purple oversized co-ord set paired with sleek sunglasses as he arrived at the Laughter Chefs set. The actor struck a stylish pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. (Image Source: ABP LIVE)
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Bharti Singh Zaheer Iqbal Jannat Zubair Malaika Arora ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Spotted

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