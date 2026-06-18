Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s Steamy PDA Moments From Italy Honeymoon: Viral PICS

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot on May 31 in an intimate ceremony in London and are deep into honeymoon mode in Italy - and they’re making every moment count. The photos of the pop icon and the British actor off the coast of Salerno are proof.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Viral Honeymoon Pics

The couple were spotted stealing kisses in the Mediterranean Sea while sharing a pink-and-white striped inflatable tube. Lipa, 30, glowed in a gold bikini and bandana, while Turner, 36, kept it low-key in black swim trunks.

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🚨 Dua Lipa e Callum Turner aproveitando a lua de mel na Itália. pic.twitter.com/GvOS1qHrc1 — Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) June 13, 2026

More pictures of the couple that went viral showed them taking a shower on the beach together, where they also shared a kiss.

Yeni evlenen Dua Lipa ve Callum Turner çiftinin, balayında plajda birlikte duş aldığı anlar paylaşıldı. pic.twitter.com/hXbvrqRaXJ — Jurnal (@jurnalhabertr) June 16, 2026

In yet another video, they were spotted sharing a kiss at Trevi Fountain in Italy. Videos of them leaving the venue also went viral. Turner was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, while Lipa opted for a blue top paired with blue jeans.

Dua Lipa ve Callum Turner, Trevi Çeşmesi'nde görüntülendi. pic.twitter.com/YvCXZBdnef — Populicc (@populicc) June 18, 2026

The Italian getaway is no coincidence, as the country holds deep sentimental value for the pair. “Italy is their favourite place. They have so many happy memories there together, making it the perfect destination to celebrate this new chapter,” People quoted a source as saying.

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Wedding

The honeymoon follows a whirlwind stretch of wedding celebrations. The couple officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 30, where Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt and jacket set. They then headed to Sicily for a star-studded second celebration on June 6 at Villa Valguarnera - an opulent 18th-century estate nicknamed “little Versailles”.

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The two began dating in early 2024, and by December, Turner had already proposed to her. The two bonded over shared love of books, film, and art and initially connected over reading the same book, a detail they sweetly nodded to at their pre-wedding reception.

“We make sure we’re together as much as possible. You want to be inspired by the person you’re with,” Turner had told The Hollywood Reporter.