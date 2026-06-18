They had an intimate ceremony on May 31 in London. A second star-studded celebration followed on June 6 in Sicily at Villa Valguarnera.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s Steamy PDA Moments From Italy Honeymoon: Viral PICS
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying their honeymoon in Italy following their wedding in London in May this year. Photos from their honeymoon are all over the Internet.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot on May 31 in an intimate ceremony in London and are deep into honeymoon mode in Italy - and they’re making every moment count. The photos of the pop icon and the British actor off the coast of Salerno are proof.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Viral Honeymoon Pics
The couple were spotted stealing kisses in the Mediterranean Sea while sharing a pink-and-white striped inflatable tube. Lipa, 30, glowed in a gold bikini and bandana, while Turner, 36, kept it low-key in black swim trunks.
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🚨 Dua Lipa e Callum Turner aproveitando a lua de mel na Itália. pic.twitter.com/GvOS1qHrc1— Dua Lipa Brasil (@dualipabrasil) June 13, 2026
More pictures of the couple that went viral showed them taking a shower on the beach together, where they also shared a kiss.
Yeni evlenen Dua Lipa ve Callum Turner çiftinin, balayında plajda birlikte duş aldığı anlar paylaşıldı. pic.twitter.com/hXbvrqRaXJ— Jurnal (@jurnalhabertr) June 16, 2026
In yet another video, they were spotted sharing a kiss at Trevi Fountain in Italy. Videos of them leaving the venue also went viral. Turner was seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, while Lipa opted for a blue top paired with blue jeans.
Dua Lipa ve Callum Turner, Trevi Çeşmesi'nde görüntülendi. pic.twitter.com/YvCXZBdnef— Populicc (@populicc) June 18, 2026
The Italian getaway is no coincidence, as the country holds deep sentimental value for the pair. “Italy is their favourite place. They have so many happy memories there together, making it the perfect destination to celebrate this new chapter,” People quoted a source as saying.
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Wedding
The honeymoon follows a whirlwind stretch of wedding celebrations. The couple officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 30, where Lipa wore a custom Schiaparelli skirt and jacket set. They then headed to Sicily for a star-studded second celebration on June 6 at Villa Valguarnera - an opulent 18th-century estate nicknamed “little Versailles”.
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The two began dating in early 2024, and by December, Turner had already proposed to her. The two bonded over shared love of books, film, and art and initially connected over reading the same book, a detail they sweetly nodded to at their pre-wedding reception.
“We make sure we’re together as much as possible. You want to be inspired by the person you’re with,” Turner had told The Hollywood Reporter.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married?
Where are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner honeymooning?
The couple is currently honeymooning in Italy, seen off the coast of Salerno and at the Trevi Fountain. Italy is their favorite place and holds deep sentimental value for them.
How did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner connect?
They started dating in early 2024 and bonded over a shared love for books, film, and art. They initially connected by reading the same book.
What viral moments emerged from Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's honeymoon?
Viral photos and videos showed them kissing on an inflatable tube, showering on the beach, and sharing a kiss at the Trevi Fountain in Italy.