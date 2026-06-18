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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDhurandhar Song Rules No 1 Spot For 7 Months; Cocktail 2’s ‘Mashooqa’ Climbs To Number 2 - Check Full List

Dhurandhar Song Rules No 1 Spot For 7 Months; Cocktail 2’s ‘Mashooqa’ Climbs To Number 2 - Check Full List

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar song continues to hold the No 1 spot for 7 months, while a track from the upcoming film Cocktail 2 has climbed to No 2.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film tracks, new and classic, drive ongoing digital engagement.

The latest Ormax music popularity report has once again underlined how Bollywood soundtracks continue to dominate streaming platforms and social media conversations. At the centre of this wave is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has delivered multiple chart-topping songs that are still holding strong months after release. Alongside it, upcoming films like Cocktail 2 are also generating strong buzz, proving that film music remains a key driver of audience engagement in India.

Dhurandhar Song Rules Charts

Gehra Hua from Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary run at the top, reportedly maintaining the No. 1 position for nearly seven months. The song’s long-lasting popularity highlights not just its musical appeal but also its strong emotional connection with listeners across platforms. 

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Viral Hits Dominate Streaming Platforms

The Ormax Top 5 list features a mix of fresh releases and long-running chartbusters, each finding its own space in the digital music ecosystem. One of the most talked-about tracks is Mashooqa from Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The song has quickly climbed social media trends, becoming a favourite for reels and short-form videos. Sung by Mehmood, Raghav Chaitanya, and Rua Kaye, it is already building strong anticipation for the film.

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From the Dhurandhar universe, Gehra Hua continues to lead the charge with over 200 million YouTube views, powered by the on-screen chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. Another blockbuster, Aari Aari from Dhurandhar 2, has also secured a steady place in the Top 3 since its March release. With Ranveer Singh’s energetic screen presence and its strong reel-friendly hook, the track remains widely used across Instagram and other platforms.

Bringing a nostalgic flavour to the list, Chunri Chunri from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reintroduces a classic Salman Khan number in a modern avatar. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the track blends retro charm with contemporary choreography, making it a crowd-pleaser in clubs and events alike.

Completing the Top 5 is Shararat from Dhurandhar, which has transformed into a cultural moment of its own. Popular at weddings and celebrations, the song’s high-energy beats and dance performances by Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan have made it a social media sensation. With over 700 million streams, it stands as one of the most consumed Bollywood tracks of the year.

Overall, the Ormax list reflects a clear shift in listening habits where songs are no longer just film promotions but long-running digital phenomena. From reels to weddings, these tracks are shaping the sound of Bollywood’s current musical era.

 

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Ormax Gehra Hua
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