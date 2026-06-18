The Ormax Top 5 list features a mix of fresh releases and long-running chartbusters, each finding its own space in the digital music ecosystem. One of the most talked-about tracks is Mashooqa from Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. The song has quickly climbed social media trends, becoming a favourite for reels and short-form videos. Sung by Mehmood, Raghav Chaitanya, and Rua Kaye, it is already building strong anticipation for the film.

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From the Dhurandhar universe, Gehra Hua continues to lead the charge with over 200 million YouTube views, powered by the on-screen chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun. Another blockbuster, Aari Aari from Dhurandhar 2, has also secured a steady place in the Top 3 since its March release. With Ranveer Singh’s energetic screen presence and its strong reel-friendly hook, the track remains widely used across Instagram and other platforms.

Bringing a nostalgic flavour to the list, Chunri Chunri from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai reintroduces a classic Salman Khan number in a modern avatar. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the track blends retro charm with contemporary choreography, making it a crowd-pleaser in clubs and events alike.

Completing the Top 5 is Shararat from Dhurandhar, which has transformed into a cultural moment of its own. Popular at weddings and celebrations, the song’s high-energy beats and dance performances by Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan have made it a social media sensation. With over 700 million streams, it stands as one of the most consumed Bollywood tracks of the year.

Overall, the Ormax list reflects a clear shift in listening habits where songs are no longer just film promotions but long-running digital phenomena. From reels to weddings, these tracks are shaping the sound of Bollywood’s current musical era.