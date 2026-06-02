Delhi-NCR Gets Relief From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Gusty Winds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Northern India experiences relief from heatwave as cloud cover increases.

Western disturbances and circulations forecast more rain and winds.

Temperatures remain controlled but may rise gradually next week.

IMD advises caution due to thunderstorms and strong winds.

A significant change in weather conditions has brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat and heatwave-like conditions across parts of northern India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloud cover is expected to persist over Delhi-NCR on Tuesday due to the influence of a western disturbance and several cyclonic circulations in nearby regions.

The weather department has also indicated that another western disturbance could begin affecting north-west India from June 3. As a result, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies, strong winds and isolated light rainfall over the coming days.

The evolving weather pattern is expected to keep temperatures under control for now, offering residents a break from the intense summer conditions experienced in recent weeks.

Weather Conditions Over the Past 24 Hours

Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

During the previous 24 hours, minimum temperatures across the city ranged between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Several locations reported minimum temperatures significantly below normal, ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius lower than seasonal averages. South-easterly winds prevailed during this period, blowing at speeds of 15-20 kmph and occasionally gusting up to 37 kmph.

ALSO READ | Saket Building Collapse: Owner Arrested After 6 Killed in Delhi Tragedy

Rain and Thunderstorm Activity Likely Today

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to record a minimum temperature between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The department has forecast partly cloudy skies, with periods when the sky may become completely overcast. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also likely in some areas.

Wind speeds could increase to 40-50 kmph during the day, while gusts may reach up to 60 kmph during the afternoon or evening hours.

Temperatures May Rise Gradually This Week

While the immediate weather outlook remains relatively pleasant, the IMD expects maximum temperatures to rise by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

Minimum temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the next 24 hours. However, a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely during the following five days.

Despite the relief from extreme heat, weather officials have advised residents to remain cautious during periods of thunderstorms and strong winds.

ALSO READ | 70-Foot Lionel Messi Statue Removed By Crane In Kolkata After Safety Concerns

IMD Issues Safety Advisory

The IMD has urged people to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees during adverse weather conditions.

Officials warned that strong winds could cause trees or branches to fall, while lightning activity may also pose a risk in some locations. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow weather updates as conditions continue to evolve over the coming days.