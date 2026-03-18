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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSara Ali Khan May Need An Affidavit To Pray At Kedarnath Temple, Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan May Need An Affidavit To Pray At Kedarnath Temple, Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan sparks debate amid discussions on temple entry rules during Char Dham Yatra, raising questions around tradition, access, and religious practices.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has found herself at the center of a growing controversy ahead of Char Dham Yatra 2026, as a proposal to restrict entry of non-Hindus in key Uttarakhand temples gains attention. Reports suggesting that the actress may need to submit an affidavit to visit Kedarnath have intensified the debate, bringing the issue of religious access and tradition into sharp focus.

Sara Ali Khan’s Visits Under Scrutiny

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi announced that non-Hindu visitors seeking darshan must now submit an affidavit declaring their belief in Hinduism.

Sara Ali Khan was specifically mentioned during the announcement. Dwivedi stated that the actor would be permitted to offer prayers if she complies with the new requirement.

"If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," he said.

The actor has often travelled to Kedarnath over the years, sharing moments from the shrine on social media. Her visits, usually without official privileges, have consistently drawn attention for reflecting a personal spiritual connection to the temple.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the issue, addressing the controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan’s reported visit. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said there should be no hesitation in acknowledging one’s beliefs.

"Sab sanatani hain... Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain... Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," she remarked.

A Broader Debate On Access And Tradition

The new directive has sparked wider conversations about religious access and practices at prominent pilgrimage sites. While the temple committee maintains that the move is aimed at preserving tradition, it has also raised questions about inclusivity and evolving norms at such sacred spaces.

Sara Ali Khan’s Spiritual Connection

Sara Ali Khan’s association with Kedarnath dates back to her debut film Kedarnath, which was shot in the region. Since then, she has returned multiple times, documenting her visits and offering glimpses of her spiritual routine to followers online.

Kedarnath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds deep religious significance, making it a major draw for devotees across the country.

New Rule For Non-Hindu Devotees

According to Hemant Dwivedi, anyone who has faith in Sanatan Dharma and provides a written declaration affirming, "I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva," will be allowed entry. He further clarified that this rule will apply uniformly to all non-Hindu devotees visiting either Kedarnath or Badrinath for prayers.

The directive also requires documented proof of faith, signaling a more formal process for those seeking access under this category.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new rule for non-Hindu visitors at key Uttarakhand temples?

Non-Hindu visitors must now submit an affidavit declaring their belief in Hinduism and stating 'I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva' to be allowed entry for prayers.

Does Sara Ali Khan need to submit an affidavit to visit Kedarnath?

Yes, reports suggest Sara Ali Khan may need to submit an affidavit affirming her belief in Hinduism to offer prayers at Kedarnath.

Why has a new rule for non-Hindu visitors been introduced?

The temple committee states the new directive is aimed at preserving tradition at the pilgrimage sites.

What is the significance of Kedarnath?

Kedarnath is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds deep religious significance for devotees across the country.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Temple News Badrinath Temple Rule Affidavit For Temple Entry Sanatan Dharma Affidavit
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