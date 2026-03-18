Sara Ali Khan May Need An Affidavit To Pray At Kedarnath Temple, Here's Why

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Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has found herself at the center of a growing controversy ahead of Char Dham Yatra 2026, as a proposal to restrict entry of non-Hindus in key Uttarakhand temples gains attention. Reports suggesting that the actress may need to submit an affidavit to visit Kedarnath have intensified the debate, bringing the issue of religious access and tradition into sharp focus.

Sara Ali Khan’s Visits Under Scrutiny

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi announced that non-Hindu visitors seeking darshan must now submit an affidavit declaring their belief in Hinduism.

Sara Ali Khan was specifically mentioned during the announcement. Dwivedi stated that the actor would be permitted to offer prayers if she complies with the new requirement.

"If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers," he said.

The actor has often travelled to Kedarnath over the years, sharing moments from the shrine on social media. Her visits, usually without official privileges, have consistently drawn attention for reflecting a personal spiritual connection to the temple.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also weighed in on the issue, addressing the controversy surrounding Sara Ali Khan’s reported visit. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ranaut said there should be no hesitation in acknowledging one’s beliefs.

"Sab sanatani hain... Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain... Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," she remarked.

#WATCH | " Sab sanatani hain...Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on reports of Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman asking actor Sara Ali Khan to submit an affidavit to offer… pic.twitter.com/Zz5V4bsnai — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

A Broader Debate On Access And Tradition

The new directive has sparked wider conversations about religious access and practices at prominent pilgrimage sites. While the temple committee maintains that the move is aimed at preserving tradition, it has also raised questions about inclusivity and evolving norms at such sacred spaces.

Sara Ali Khan’s Spiritual Connection

Sara Ali Khan’s association with Kedarnath dates back to her debut film Kedarnath, which was shot in the region. Since then, she has returned multiple times, documenting her visits and offering glimpses of her spiritual routine to followers online.

Kedarnath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds deep religious significance, making it a major draw for devotees across the country.

New Rule For Non-Hindu Devotees

According to Hemant Dwivedi, anyone who has faith in Sanatan Dharma and provides a written declaration affirming, "I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva," will be allowed entry. He further clarified that this rule will apply uniformly to all non-Hindu devotees visiting either Kedarnath or Badrinath for prayers.

The directive also requires documented proof of faith, signaling a more formal process for those seeking access under this category.