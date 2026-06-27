Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika married in a star-studded Goa ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan served as bridesmaids, sharing photos.

Actor Vijay skipped wedding, led anti-drug awareness marathon in Chennai.

The wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, turned into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the week. Held in Goa, the intimate yet glamorous celebration brought together several prominent names from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. While Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia turned bridesmaids, actor Vijay was notably absent as he chose to participate in an anti-drug awareness initiative in Chennai.

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A Star-Studded Celebration In Goa

Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan on Thursday in Goa, with family members and close friends joining the celebrations.

The guest list featured some of Indian cinema's biggest names, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, all of whom gathered to bless the newlyweds.

Tamannaah Shares Dreamy Wedding Moments

A day after the ceremony, Tamannaah Bhatia delighted fans by sharing a collection of candid photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. The images offered an intimate glimpse into the wedding, showing joyful moments with the bride, fellow bridesmaids Trisha Krishnan and Aarti Ravi, and several behind-the-scenes memories from the occasion.

Tamannaah captioned her post, "Fairytales are real, I saw one today. Swipe through to see it too (sic)."

The actor added, "The cutest moment of the ceremony. Some people are always connected to you, no matter how far you are or how lil you meet. Friends you make along the journey are the most precious. Masti has to happen. Friends like family. Sundar Sir calling the shots as he always does and must. I finally have photos with Brinda Akka. Sab colour coded and on theme."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

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Trisha Among Celebrity Guests

Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding wearing a gold saree and was seen interacting with several prominent guests. During the ceremony, she was seated alongside Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, as well as Venkatesh and his wife Neeraja Daggubati, adding further star power to the memorable celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trishuu🧿🤍 (@trishaphile_)

Vijay Chooses Anti-Drug Awareness Event Over Wedding

While several film personalities attended the Goa celebrations, Vijay was missing from the guest list.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay kicked off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' campaign with a large-scale 6-km awareness marathon in Chennai. The Chief Minister personally led the run, joined by thousands of students, athletes and members of the public.

The initiative forms part of the state's wider campaign to combat drug abuse while encouraging young people to embrace sports and lead healthier, drug-free lives.