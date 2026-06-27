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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Turn Bridesmaids At Khushbu Sundar's Daughter's Wedding; Vijay Skips For Anti-Drug Campaign

Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Turn Bridesmaids At Khushbu Sundar's Daughter's Wedding; Vijay Skips For Anti-Drug Campaign

Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia attended Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika Sundar's Goa wedding as bridesmaids, while Vijay skipped the event for a drug awareness run in Chennai.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika married in a star-studded Goa ceremony.
  • Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan served as bridesmaids, sharing photos.
  • Actor Vijay skipped wedding, led anti-drug awareness marathon in Chennai.

The wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, turned into one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the week. Held in Goa, the intimate yet glamorous celebration brought together several prominent names from the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. While Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia turned bridesmaids, actor Vijay was notably absent as he chose to participate in an anti-drug awareness initiative in Chennai.

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A Star-Studded Celebration In Goa

Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan on Thursday in Goa, with family members and close friends joining the celebrations.

The guest list featured some of Indian cinema's biggest names, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, all of whom gathered to bless the newlyweds.

Tamannaah Shares Dreamy Wedding Moments

A day after the ceremony, Tamannaah Bhatia delighted fans by sharing a collection of candid photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. The images offered an intimate glimpse into the wedding, showing joyful moments with the bride, fellow bridesmaids Trisha Krishnan and Aarti Ravi, and several behind-the-scenes memories from the occasion.

Tamannaah captioned her post, "Fairytales are real, I saw one today. Swipe through to see it too (sic)."

The actor added, "The cutest moment of the ceremony. Some people are always connected to you, no matter how far you are or how lil you meet. Friends you make along the journey are the most precious. Masti has to happen. Friends like family. Sundar Sir calling the shots as he always does and must. I finally have photos with Brinda Akka. Sab colour coded and on theme."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

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Trisha Among Celebrity Guests

Trisha Krishnan attended the wedding wearing a gold saree and was seen interacting with several prominent guests. During the ceremony, she was seated alongside Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni, as well as Venkatesh and his wife Neeraja Daggubati, adding further star power to the memorable celebration.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by trishuu🧿🤍 (@trishaphile_)

Vijay Chooses Anti-Drug Awareness Event Over Wedding

While several film personalities attended the Goa celebrations, Vijay was missing from the guest list.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay kicked off the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' campaign with a large-scale 6-km awareness marathon in Chennai. The Chief Minister personally led the run, joined by thousands of students, athletes and members of the public. 

The initiative forms part of the state's wider campaign to combat drug abuse while encouraging young people to embrace sports and lead healthier, drug-free lives.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Whose wedding was recently celebrated in Goa?

The wedding was for Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C. It was an intimate yet glamorous event held in Goa.

Why was actor Vijay absent from Avantika Sundar's wedding?

Actor Vijay was absent because he chose to participate in an anti-drug awareness initiative in Chennai. He led a 6-km awareness marathon as part of the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' campaign.

Which celebrities served as bridesmaids at the wedding?

Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia served as bridesmaids at Avantika Sundar's wedding. Tamannaah also shared various candid photographs from the celebration on Instagram.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trisha Krishnan Entertainment Khushu Sundar Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrity Weddings Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Avantika Sundar
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