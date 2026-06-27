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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesK Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 Following Heart Attack In Chennai

K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 Following Heart Attack In Chennai

Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj dies aged 73 after a heart attack. The celebrated filmmaker leaves behind a rich legacy in Tamil cinema.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73.
  • He suffered a cardiac arrest, rushed to Chennai hospital.
  • Celebrated for family dramas, planned new film projects.

The Tamil film industry has lost one of its most influential storytellers. Veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 73. Celebrated for redefining middle-class family dramas with sharp screenplays and memorable characters, Bhagyaraj's remarkable career spanned nearly five decades, leaving an enduring mark on Tamil and Indian cinema.

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Passed Away Following Cardiac Arrest

According to reports, Bhagyaraj was rushed unconscious to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Doctors later declared him dead. Details regarding his funeral and last rites are yet to be announced.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Until recently, Bhagyaraj remained actively involved in public life. Just days before his passing, he had attended the wedding celebrations of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter in Goa.

From Assistant Director To Tamil Cinema Icon

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, he entered the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathirajaa.

His early years included a brief appearance in 16 Vayathinile (1977), followed by work as an assistant director and dialogue writer under his mentor. Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, launching a filmmaking career that spanned nearly five decades.

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Continued Acting And Plans For A New Chapter

Although he gradually stepped away from directing, Bhagyaraj continued acting in films. His most recent screen appearance came in Dhanush's Kuberaa (2025).

Earlier this year, during celebrations marking his 50 years in cinema, he had announced plans to return to filmmaking with a new feature film and a web series.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was K Bhagyaraj celebrated for in the film industry?

K Bhagyaraj was celebrated for redefining middle-class family dramas. He was known for his sharp screenplays and memorable characters, leaving an enduring mark on Tamil and Indian cinema.

What was the cause of K Bhagyaraj's passing?

K Bhagyaraj passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was rushed unconscious to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest.

What was K Bhagyaraj's most recent screen appearance?

His most recent screen appearance came in Dhanush's Kuberaa, which is slated for release in 2025. He continued acting in films even after gradually stepping away from directing.

How long was K Bhagyaraj's career in the film industry?

K Bhagyaraj's remarkable career spanned nearly five decades. He entered the film industry as an assistant in the 1970s and made his directorial debut in 1979.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Cinema Chennai News South Cinema K Bhagyaraj Bhagyaraj K Bhagyaraj Death
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