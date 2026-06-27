K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 Following Heart Attack In Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73.

He suffered a cardiac arrest, rushed to Chennai hospital.

Celebrated for family dramas, planned new film projects.

The Tamil film industry has lost one of its most influential storytellers. Veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 73. Celebrated for redefining middle-class family dramas with sharp screenplays and memorable characters, Bhagyaraj's remarkable career spanned nearly five decades, leaving an enduring mark on Tamil and Indian cinema.

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Passed Away Following Cardiac Arrest

According to reports, Bhagyaraj was rushed unconscious to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Doctors later declared him dead. Details regarding his funeral and last rites are yet to be announced.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Until recently, Bhagyaraj remained actively involved in public life. Just days before his passing, he had attended the wedding celebrations of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter in Goa.

VIDEO | Chennai: Veteran Tamil filmmaker and writer K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73.



Visuals from the hospital, from where his body will be taken to his residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7 pic.twitter.com/XUocbKLrFr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2026

From Assistant Director To Tamil Cinema Icon

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, he entered the film industry as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathirajaa.

His early years included a brief appearance in 16 Vayathinile (1977), followed by work as an assistant director and dialogue writer under his mentor. Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, launching a filmmaking career that spanned nearly five decades.

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Continued Acting And Plans For A New Chapter

Although he gradually stepped away from directing, Bhagyaraj continued acting in films. His most recent screen appearance came in Dhanush's Kuberaa (2025).

Earlier this year, during celebrations marking his 50 years in cinema, he had announced plans to return to filmmaking with a new feature film and a web series.