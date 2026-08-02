Randeep Hooda Serves Langar During Assam Flood Relief Drive, Appeals For Public Support: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Randeep Hooda joined Assam flood relief efforts.

He distributed essentials, served meals with Global Sikhs.

Deep floodwaters persist, stranding many, posing health risks.

Relief kits are tailored, ensuring ongoing support for victims.

Actor Randeep Hooda has stepped forward to support flood-hit communities in Assam, joining a humanitarian relief initiative in Sivasagar district. Working alongside Global Sikhs, the actor distributed essential supplies to affected families, served meals, and urged people to contribute in whatever way they can as thousands continue to face the aftermath of devastating floods.

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Randeep Hooda Distributes Essentials To Flood-Hit Families

Hooda participated in a relief campaign organised by Global Sikhs in the Nimaijan area of Sivasagar on Saturday. During the visit, he handed out essential supplies to families affected by the floods and drew attention to the difficult conditions many residents continue to endure.

He said that although emergency assistance has reached several areas, many people remain stranded because floodwaters are yet to recede completely.

Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "If this floodwater continues to remain here, there will be a great problem here. Receding water leaves behind sludge...Global Sikhs team has identified the needs of people. People have adequate dry ration, so we are providing them other materials."

#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: Randeep Hooda says, "If this floodwater continues to remain here, there will be a great problem here. Receding water leaves behind sludge...Global Sikhs team has identified the needs of people. People have adequate dry ration, so we are providing them… https://t.co/G5jVb4IiNV pic.twitter.com/7QlTP8N1ne — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Floodwaters Continue To Disrupt Normal Life

The actor pointed out that, even after several days, many communities remain cut off due to deep water levels, making recovery an ongoing challenge.

He said, "The water is still very deep. It has been 10 days since the flood, but many families are still stranded in the water in several places. We distributed essential items and returned. Many people in far-flung areas are still suffering..."

Hooda also warned about the health risks posed by stagnant floodwater and mud-filled homes.

He added, "Many houses are full of mud, and if the water remains stagnant, there is a chance of illnesses spreading. The water needs to drain out as quickly as possible."

#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: On flood relief work, Actor, Randeep Hooda says, "... The water is still very deep. It has been 10 days since the flood, but many families are still stranded in the water in several places. We distributed essential items and returned. Many people in… pic.twitter.com/ZBAwYZ8nfl — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Langar Served To Displaced Families At Sivasagar Railway Station

As part of the relief effort, Hooda also served food through langar at Sivasagar railway station, where several families displaced by the floods had gathered after arriving from nearby areas.

Speaking about the initiative, he said, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days."

Reflecting on the importance of humanitarian work, Hooda said, "Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing."

#WATCH | Sivasagar, Assam: On flood-affected people, Actor Randeep Hooda says, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the… pic.twitter.com/GOQNfzOEvN — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026

Relief Kits Prepared To Meet Immediate Needs

Hooda said the organisation is also preparing relief kits tailored to the immediate requirements of affected families.

He explained, "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff."

#WATCH | Assam: Actor Randeep Hooda distributes relief materials among the flood affected people at Nimaijan area in Sivasagar district. pic.twitter.com/0EI08O0aZY — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

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Assam Flood Situation

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floods have claimed 82 lives in the state so far.

The latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System report, released on 31 July, states that more than 1.92 lakh people across five districts continue to be affected by the floods. The figures underline the scale of the disaster, with relief and rehabilitation efforts still underway in several impacted areas.

(With inputs from ANI)