Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Users widely shared screenshots, mocking Das's current CJP role.

An old 2015 post by Saurav Das, now the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has resurfaced on social media, triggering a wave of reactions online. In the post, Das criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused it of adopting double standards and wrote that "Modiji is far better... the best one." The tweet has gone viral, with several users sharing screenshots and mocking Das over his past remarks.

Old Post Goes Viral

In the 2015 post addressed to Arvind Kejriwal, Das wrote: "What's wrong with AAP? Completely changed. Double standards. U too are like Congress. Modiji is far better... the best one."

Whats wrong with AAP?completely changed. Double standards. U too are like congress. modiji is far better.. the best one. @ArvindKejriwal — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) December 19, 2015

The post has since resurfaced across social media platforms, where users have been circulating screenshots of the tweet.

Several users reacted by referring to Das as "Modi paglu", while others highlighted his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the old post.

Ye toh modi paglu tha🤣🤣 — Kalashnikov 47 (@radicalshield) June 5, 2026

Looks like Dassss is another Modi paglu who didn't get much attention from him and thus turned rogue. — The Social Document (@Social_Document) July 28, 2026

When you were not busy spreading Propaganda, you were telling the truth — THE DESI PROFESSOR (@desiprof_) July 29, 2026

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Current Role

Das currently serves as the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, the youth-led movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke. He was appointed to the role earlier this year and has emerged as one of the organisation's key public faces, representing it in media interactions and public briefings.

Also Read: How Was Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funded? RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into Father's Assets

The resurfaced tweet comes as Das has been actively speaking on behalf of the CJP on issues relating to student protests and education reforms, with his recent public appearances drawing increased attention to his past social media posts.