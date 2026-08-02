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English NewsNewsOld Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'

Old Tweet Of CJP's Saurav Das On PM Goes Viral, Internet Users Call Him 'Modi Paglu'

An old 2015 tweet praising PM Modi by CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has resurfaced, drawing widespread reactions and online criticism.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Users widely shared screenshots, mocking Das's current CJP role.

An old 2015 post by Saurav Das, now the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has resurfaced on social media, triggering a wave of reactions online. In the post, Das criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused it of adopting double standards and wrote that "Modiji is far better... the best one." The tweet has gone viral, with several users sharing screenshots and mocking Das over his past remarks.

Old Post Goes Viral

In the 2015 post addressed to Arvind Kejriwal, Das wrote: "What's wrong with AAP? Completely changed. Double standards. U too are like Congress. Modiji is far better... the best one."

The post has since resurfaced across social media platforms, where users have been circulating screenshots of the tweet.

Several users reacted by referring to Das as "Modi paglu", while others highlighted his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the old post.

Also Read: 'Pakistan Eroded India's Faith': India Envoy To US Vinay Kwatra Defends Indus Waters Treaty Freeze

Current Role

Das currently serves as the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, the youth-led movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke. He was appointed to the role earlier this year and has emerged as one of the organisation's key public faces, representing it in media interactions and public briefings.

Also Read: How Was Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funded? RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into Father's Assets

The resurfaced tweet comes as Das has been actively speaking on behalf of the CJP on issues relating to student protests and education reforms, with his recent public appearances drawing increased attention to his past social media posts.

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest
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