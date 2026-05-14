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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJunaid Khan On Getting Work Despite Two Flops: 'Because I'm Aamir Khan's Son'

Junaid Khan On Getting Work Despite Two Flops: 'Because I'm Aamir Khan's Son'

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan openly admitted that nepotism keeps his career going despite two back-to-back box office flops.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khan believes casting should be based on suitability, not saleability.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been unusually candid about something most star kids rarely address openly: the role his famous last name plays in keeping his career alive. After two consecutive box office disappointments, Junaid sat down with celebrity interviewer Vicky Lalwani and did not shy away from the question everyone was already asking.

"The word 'nepotism' doesn't bother me because it's true. I get a lot of work because I'm Aamir Khan's son," he said, adding with a laugh, "Sir, I'm getting work after two flops. Please let me keep working."

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Why Filmmakers Keep Betting On Star Kids

Junaid did not just accept the privilege; he also explained the business logic behind it. According to him, the industry's preference for star kids comes down to marketability, not talent.

"Makers have to sell their films. That's why they hire someone whom they can sell," he said. He further added that filmmakers often prioritise who they can market easily over who is actually best suited for a role. "Their priority is what they can sell, not what's best for the film. They don't look at which actor is best for the role, but rather which actor is most easily marketable."

He was also clear about where he stands on the larger debate. "For me, it's not about insider versus outsider. It's about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film."

READ MORE |  Varun Dhawan Exits 'No Entry 2', Film Put On Hold Amid Casting Issues: Report

Junaid Khan On Ek Din's Box Office Performance

Junaid's latest release, Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi and has been produced by Aamir Khan's production house, failed to make a mark at the box office. But Junaid took it in his stride.

"We had expectations. But I think the film didn't perform well. That happens sometimes. It's a film that I really liked. I enjoyed it a lot. I think we all really liked it and enjoyed it. And I think a lot of people liked it, but not most people. That happens sometimes," he said.

This came after his debut film Loveyapa also struggled commercially, making Ek Din his second consecutive box office setback.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Junaid Khan's latest film 'Ek Din' perform?

'Ek Din' failed to make a mark at the box office. This follows his debut film 'Loveyapa' also struggling commercially.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Ek Din Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Junaid Khan New Movie
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