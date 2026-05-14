Junaid Khan On Getting Work Despite Two Flops: 'Because I'm Aamir Khan's Son'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan believes casting should be based on suitability, not saleability.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been unusually candid about something most star kids rarely address openly: the role his famous last name plays in keeping his career alive. After two consecutive box office disappointments, Junaid sat down with celebrity interviewer Vicky Lalwani and did not shy away from the question everyone was already asking.

"The word 'nepotism' doesn't bother me because it's true. I get a lot of work because I'm Aamir Khan's son," he said, adding with a laugh, "Sir, I'm getting work after two flops. Please let me keep working."

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Why Filmmakers Keep Betting On Star Kids

Junaid did not just accept the privilege; he also explained the business logic behind it. According to him, the industry's preference for star kids comes down to marketability, not talent.

"Makers have to sell their films. That's why they hire someone whom they can sell," he said. He further added that filmmakers often prioritise who they can market easily over who is actually best suited for a role. "Their priority is what they can sell, not what's best for the film. They don't look at which actor is best for the role, but rather which actor is most easily marketable."

He was also clear about where he stands on the larger debate. "For me, it's not about insider versus outsider. It's about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film."

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Junaid Khan On Ek Din's Box Office Performance

Junaid's latest release, Ek Din, which also stars Sai Pallavi and has been produced by Aamir Khan's production house, failed to make a mark at the box office. But Junaid took it in his stride.

"We had expectations. But I think the film didn't perform well. That happens sometimes. It's a film that I really liked. I enjoyed it a lot. I think we all really liked it and enjoyed it. And I think a lot of people liked it, but not most people. That happens sometimes," he said.

This came after his debut film Loveyapa also struggled commercially, making Ek Din his second consecutive box office setback.